Trey Miguel reveals which WWE Champion inspired him

Tonight marks the latest installment of IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory event. It's the biggest PPV of the company's calendar year, and Trey Miguel of The Rascalz has an opportunity to capture his first championship.

Trey Miguel will join TJP, Chris Bey, Jordynne Grace, and Willie Mack in a Six-way Scramble. They hope to dethrone Rohit Raju and capture the X-Division Championship. Along with his friends in The Rascalz, Trey Miguel has exploded in popularity and is seen as the future of IMPACT Wrestling.

Tonight he has an opportunity to prove exactly that, by winning the X-Division Championship. The man has a pretty intense "never give up" attitude, and it seems he may have gotten that from his favorite wrestler growing up.

Trey Miguel says he was a John Cena superfan growing up

To hype up Bound For Glory, Trey Miguel was interviewed by Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online.

"My favorite wrestler was John Cena as a kid, and like it was a borderline obsession, man. I mean, I had his album. I bought it the day came out when I was in the sixth grade. I wore all his merch to school every day. I had to wear uniforms, but I'd wear my John Cena shirts like under my uniform because during gym they would let you take your uniform shirt off if you had like, an undershirt, and I always liked showing my John Cena shirts off that I had."

Trey said that he really enjoyed the Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick, and it really resonated with him growing up. However, he wasn't sure of how his wrestling dreams were going to turn out. That was until he saw another TNA/IMPACT original, and one of the greatest X-Division Champions of all time, Amazing Red, take on WWE and IMPACT Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

"I saw Amazing Red wrestle Kurt Angle one day and when I saw Amazing Red for the first time, I was like, I might be able to really do this. Like that's not a super big guy and I'm not a big guy either and at the time, wrestling was kind of built around being, you know, larger than life and I was just like, wow, that guy's pretty average-sized man. That's obtainable. If he could do it, maybe I can too."

Check out the full interview with Lucha Libre Online below.

Trey will challenge for the X-Division Championship on Bound For Glory tonight, which you can watch on Fite.tv.