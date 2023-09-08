Trinity on a possible match with Mickie James, "We never got an angle or a real feud. That's a huge dream match." (Exclusive)

Trinity was drawn to IMPACT Wrestling because of their incredible women's division. She recently opened up about working with multi-time women's champion Mickie James.

In a world where fans are constantly asking the two biggest promotions in the world for more women's matches and more time given to those respective rosters, Trinity decided to sign with the promotion that has always made an effort to keep their Knockouts Division a top priority.

The IMPACT Knockouts World Champion spoke to Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam ahead of Victory Road this Friday. When asked about opponents she's yet to face in the promotion, the star looked at multi-time champion and legend Mickie James.

"The one person I look forward to being in the ring with is Mickie [James]. We never really got to...we've touched and been in the ring in WWE but never an angle or a real feud or anything like that." [7:20 - 7:38]

Trinity stated that it was a huge dream match for her. The Knockouts World Champion laid out the love and respect for the legendary veteran, stating that she's GOATed in the wrestling business.

Mickie was forced to relinquish the Knockouts World Championship back on April 13, mere days away from a three-way title match against Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo, due to injury. With Trinity now holding that title, a match between the two seems incredibly likely.

Trinity has high praise for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Division

Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, Gisele Shaw, and more were mentioned by Trinity as major stars in the division.

However, she made sure to praise former Knockouts World Tag Champion Kilynn King for making her first match in IMPACT Wrestling special.

"I had my debut match in IMPACT Wrestling with [Kilynn King] and I just felt like that was so special and magical. I was so nervous and so scared after being off a year and having shoulder surgery. There was so much doubt within myself, but when I got in there with her it was just easy and it was fun. I was like, 'Wow. This is what it's supposed to be and feel like.' I cried after that match because it felt so good and that's how wrestling should feel, and I was very happy that I had her as my first opponent." [6:05 - 6:45]

King's been a fantastic addition to IMPACT Wrestling. Be sure to check out their match above.

One name she failed to mention initially was Alisha Edwards, and when Kellam brought her up, the Knockouts World Champion took a few shots at her upcoming challenger.

"Oh, she's easy to overlook, what can I say? I will say this. She did win. No matter how she won, she won. I do respect that she's the number one contender, but we'll see what happens at Victory Road when she gets in the ring with me."

Victory Road takes place this weekend, September 8, at 8 PM ET. You can watch it on IMPACT+, IMPACT Ultimate Insiders on YouTube, or FITE.

