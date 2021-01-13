Twitter reactions from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (12th January 2021) - Karl Anderon, Tenille Dashwood, and more react

The latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling did a fantastic job in building up the anticipation for their upcoming PPV, Hard to Kill.

The first match on the episode featured Kimber Lee taking on Taya Valkyrie, the challenger for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. In a surprising outcome, Lee came on top, thanks to Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Su Yung running interference. Traditional pro-wrestling booking suggests a loss here increases the chances of Valkyrie possibly walking out of the PPV as a champion. However, IMPACT is likely to let Purrazzo have a longer reign with the title.

In the other Knockouts division match, Tenille Dashwood took on Rosemary after the former failed to get herself recruited in The Demon Assassin's group despite multiple attempts. The match was a terrific back-and-forth battle that ended with Rosemary emerging victorious with the help of Crazzy Steve. A full-fledged feud between the two female athletes seems imminent now.

After deliberately losing his 'I Quit' match at IMPACT Wrestling: Genisis to Willie Mack to get a shot at Rich Swann's world title, Moose displayed a mean streak on today's episode as he decimated Matthew Palmer. He looks like a viable threat to Swann's title and would be gunning to becoming the world champion for the first time in his IMPACT Wrestling career.

Rich Swann defeated Karl Anderson in a champion vs. champion match on IMPACT Wrestling

In the main event of this week's IMPACT Wrestling, Rich Swann took on Karl Anderson. All the other participants of Hard to Kill's six-man tag match were barred from ringside. The bout ended with Swann rolling up Anderson for the win.

However, the post-match brawl between the two sides was the biggest talking point. Making their way into the backstage area, Kenny Omega and Gallows took out The Motor City Machine Guns, with Swann and Anderson making their way to make it a full-blown brawl.

Let's now check out how Twitter reacted to this week's IMPACT Wrestling. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

It seems the Hive is more than ready for a Resurrection, dear Brother.. their voices crescendo with every syllable..



decay..



DecaY..



DECAY..#Decay #IMPACTonAXSTV #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/W5lUZmYgFd — Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) January 13, 2021

Bunch of cheaters they are. Can’t get the job done on her own clearly 🙄 #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/vdj8imlVH6 — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) January 13, 2021

There’s no way I’m gonna sit back and let tonight’s #IMPACTonAXSTV go down without The Most Professional Wrestler, not happening. — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) January 12, 2021

"On a real network"



SHOTS FIRED!!



SHOTS FIRED!!! — Ryan Williams 💀 (@The_One_Nerd) January 13, 2021

