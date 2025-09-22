Video: Mickie James caught off guard by TNA Hall of Fame announcement

By Greg Bush
Published Sep 22, 2025 22:27 GMT
Mickie James was caught off-guard with her induction into the TNA Hall of Fame (Credit: Mickie James~Aldis on X)
Earlier today, it was announced that Mickie James would be inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory on October 12th. Mickie herself was caught off guard, as her Pro Wrestling Nation co-hosts surprised her with the news.

While WWE fans know Mickie James for her initial run as the crazed Trish Stratus fanatic who defeated her idol at WrestleMania and went on to capture six championships, they may not know of her time in TNA. James rebranded herself, emerged with a new theme that she sang herself, "Hardcore Country," and went on to become one of the greatest Knockouts World Champions the promotion has ever had.

A five-time TNA Knockouts World Champion, James' final run with the promotion was dubbed the "Last Rodeo," where she'd wrestle until she was defeated. She'd go on an incredible winning streak, beating the likes of Mia Yim, Masha Slamovich, and more. She'd defeat Jordynne Grace to capture her fifth championship, and would wear the title in the 2022 Royal Rumble, where WWE fans also heard her TNA theme for the first time. She'd vacate it due to injury, but would eventually lose her final match, a title shot against Naomi.

On The Notsam Wrestling Show on SiriusXM's Pro Wrestling Nation, James was brought on by Sam Roberts and Tommy Dreamer, where TNA President Carlos Silva revealed she would be this year's inductee into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

"But what I really wanted to jump on and tell you is that it's my pleasure to announce your induction into the 2025 TNA Hall of Fame class." -TNA President Carlos Silva, Notsam Wrestling
James broke down in tears over the news, and jokingly claimed Dreamer was mean for setting this up without her knowing.

Mickie James responds to the announcement of her TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame induction

Following the reveal, Mickie James took to Twitter to express her gratitude and the whirlwind of emotions she was feeling.

"I'm not crying... you're crying... D':" -Mickie James~Aldis

Fans shared their love in the replies, thankful to see James be honored for all of her achievements and her contributions to the promotion. Hardcore Country will be inducted on October 12th during Bound For Glory. James will be the fourth Knockout to be inducted, joining Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, and Traci Brooks.

