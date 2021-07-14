Video: Sami Callihan lays out challenge to Kenny Omega for Slammiversary

Sami Callihan and Kenny Omega are set to clash at IMPACT Wrestling's biggest event of the year, Slammiversary.

Kenny Omega won the IMPACT Wrestling World Title defeating Rich Swann in a Winner Takes All match to add to his collection of Championship gold.

Sami Callihan is one of IMPACT Wrestling's biggest stars and next in line to challenge the Best Bout Machine.

However, Callihan wants to add an extra stipulation to their match. In an intense video he uploaded on Twitter recently, The Death Machine challenged the "Belt Collector" Kenny Omega to a No Disqualifications match instead of a standard contest.

"I'll get to the point. Kenny Omega, I have a challenge for you. This Saturday. Slammiversary. Impact Wrestling World Championship match. Let's make this s*t No-DQ. Cause I'm ain't gonna let your boys and Don Callis in the match with their typical bull*t. So what're you gonna do? Will you accept to be the best bout machine or are you gonna be the best b*tch machine. This ain't gonna be you your typical 5-star, 6-star, 7-star match in Tokyo dome. I'm gonna play dirty. I'm gonna come at you as soon as that bill rings. So Kenny Omega, what do you say? Are you ready to have a no-DQ date with the death machine? Thumb up or thumbs down?" said Sami Callihan.

Sami Callihan has warned Kenny Omega that this will not be his typical Tokyo Dome five-star classic, claiming he will come for him the moment the bell rings. Callihan is known for violent matches and the No Disqualification stipulation suits him just fine, maybe even tilting the odds in his favor.

The match had a ton of hype before this tweet, and now it's become even better. Should Omega accept, the No Disqualifications match should be a banger.

Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan likely to main event a stacked Slammiversary Card

Slammiversary 2021

As is the case every year, the Slammiversary match card is jam-packed with personal grudge matches to multi-man title bouts.

The match for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship is up in the air as Deonna Purrazzo will be facing a mystery opponent. The other matches on the Slammiversary card announced so far are:

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. TBA

Moose vs. Chris Sabin

Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) (c) vs. Havok & Rosemary

IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championship: Violent By Design (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams

IMPACT Wrestling World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Do you think Omega will accept Callihan's challenge? Let us know in the comments section!

Edited by Alan John