'I really needed to get healthy' - W. Morrissey compares his current IMPACT Wrestling run to his WWE stint (Exclusive)

Once upon a time, WWE Superstar Big Cass was among the most popular babyfaces in the world. Unfortunately, a variety of factors led to his release from the company, including a long battle with addiction.

Three years later, W. Morrissey has reinvented himself and is in the main event of IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of the show, he compared his current run to his WWE stint. According to him, the biggest difference is that he's in a better state of mind:

"I think the one thing was it was on me, man. I really needed to get healthy, get sober and get in a better state of mind. I think a lot that was holding me back in the past was just my internal struggle and I didn't even really know who I was. I was very low in confidence even though it may seem like on TV that I was very confident. Extremely insecure, wasn't confident whatsoever," said Morrissey.

Today, W. Morrissey is a very different person as compared to his WWE run

Not only is W. Morrissey sober, but he's also battled his demons and come out on top. He has the chance to become the face of IMPACT Wrestling by defeating Moose and former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona at Hard to Kill:

"And I think it just took time away from wrestling for me to kinda be comfortable with myself as a human being first and then help me become more confident as a performer. So, I don't know if it's a difference between the two places as much as it is a big change in myself," added W. Morrissey.

Will the fairytale story culminate in Morrissey winning the company's most-coveted Championship? Find out when the pay-per-view airs on FITE TV on December 8th.

