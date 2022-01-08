W. Morrissey opens up about wanting to be the top guy in IMPACT Wrestling [Exclusive]

W. Morrissey has had a fantastic run ever since he signed with IMPACT Wrestling. He is currently slated to challenge Moose for the world title in a triple threat match which also features Matt Cardona at Hard to Kill.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, Morrissey spoke to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling about becoming the top guy in IMPACT Wrestling. He went on to state that he has a fantastic opportunity to do it this Saturday at Hard to Kill.

"It would mean a lot (...) after everything that has happened over the last few years and just kind of constantly believing in myself, you know, when a lot of other people didn't (...) there is never a point in time where I didn't think that I could get back to wrestling, and become a top guy and I went to IMPACT to be the top guy there, (...) becoming the face of IMPACT Wrestling would really mean a lot to me, especially being there for only eight months. (...) hopefully, it will mean a lot to the company also. So let's see what happens Saturday," said W.Morrissey.

W. Morrissey chose what character he prefers to play

Morrissey further spoke about his transition from a popular babyface to a despised heel. He made it clear that he's quite comfortable playing the role of a bad guy.

"I think I'm more comfortable as a heel. It's a lot easier to be mean. It's really difficult to be a babyface these days because no matter how many people like you, there will be a few that want to stand out and won't like you because liking you is what everybody does making them think they are cool. (...) You can't fight back or verbally go back at somebody in that fashion, so being a heel, I find it a lot easier, from my experience."

Morrissey left a menacing message for viewers on the go-home episode before Hard to Kill, making it fully clear that he'll walk away with the title. Fans can watch this match and more action on January 8th only on FITE TV.

Do you think Morrissey will walk out of Hard to Kill as the new world champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

