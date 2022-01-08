W. Morrissey reveals his dream opponents [Exclusive]

IMPACT Wrestling star W. Morrissey recently opened up about his dream opponents from the roster.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Morrissey stated that he would like to face "The Draw" Sami Callihan. He went on to name legendary Chris Sabin as another potential opponent before adding his friend-turned-foe Moose to the list.

"Damn, that's a good question man, someone I haven't faced before... I'd love to face Sami Callihan. I'd really like to wrestle Chris Sabin. I would like to wrestle Moose one-on-one also. I think that would be really, really unique and it would be a really awesome match. I don't know if that would happen but those would be some of the guys that in a singles match I haven't ever wrestled before that I would like to face," said W. Morrissey.

W. Morrissey has his say on the free agents in the industry

IMPACT Wrestling has had a tradition of springing up some surprises at their pay-per-views. Upon being asked to choose which free agent he would like to see appear on the show, Morrissey stated that he wouldn't be able to pick just one.

"There are so many of them. JONAH would've been one of them but he showed up at the last pay-per-view which nobody knew about. That's a really tough question man, I just can't narrow it down to one person. But like I said, JONAH would've been at the top of that list for sure but there's so much good talent out there, that's a really tough question."

You can check out the complete interview below:

Morrissey will be looking to capture the IMPACT World Title at Hard to Kill as he faces Matt Cardona and current champion Moose in a triple threat match. Fans can watch this match and more action from IMPACT Wrestling on January 8th only on FITE TV.

