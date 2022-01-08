W. Morrissey gives his honest opinion on Moose [Exclusive]

IMPACT Wrestling star W. Morrissey recently spoke about his friend-turned-foe Moose ahead of their world title clash at Hard to Kill. The match will also feature Matt Cardona.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Morrissey heaped praise on the current world champion, calling him a novelty. He also stated that he looks like a superhero from a comic book.

"Moose is incredible. He's like nothing that's ever been seen before in wrestling, man. He's a true novelty. Just a guy his size that can do things that he does like some of the moves that he does, I don't even know what they are called, some of them. He's a true, true novelty man. I don't think wrestling has seen anybody with that sort of size, athleticism, risk-taking ability, and look. The guy looks like a comic-book character if you know what I mean. He looks like a superhero. He is a very, very talented and valuable member of any wrestling roster," said W.Morrissey.

Moose turned on Morrissey at Bound For Glory

Moose and Morrissey had a strong alliance, taking out some of the finest stars on the IMPACT Wrestling roster. Two of the stars they took out included Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan. However, their relationship soured when Moose eliminated Morrissey from the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory.

He went on to win the match and snatched the world title from Josh Alexander later in the night. They formed a temporary alliance as Morrissey received a title shot for assisting the world champion take Alexander out.

They continued their teamwork before Morrissey laid his friend out following a match against Cardona and Edwards. Morrissey was awarded a title shot by Scott D'Amore for his troubles.

Fans can watch the triple threat match and more IMPACT Wrestling action from the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 8th only on FITE TV.

