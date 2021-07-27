WATCH: Mickie James invites Gail Kim to NWA Empowerrr

If Mickie James wants to ensure that NWA Empowerrr is as big as possible, adding Gail Kim to the show is definitely a step in the right direction.

Last Thursday night on IMPACT Wrestling, Gail Kim was instrumental in helping Mickie James secure Knockouts Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo for the all-women's pay-per-view event. Still, James wasn't done scouting for her show that evening.

This afternoon on social media, IMPACT Wrestling released a video that featured Mickie James approaching Gail Kim and asking her to help her run NWA Empowerrr; Kim accepted and made it official.

While it's unlikely that Gail Kim will step into the ring in St Louis for the NWA, the addition of her name to the show should certainly attract some casual fans who might not have tuned in otherwise.

Mickie James was clearly happy that Gail Kim accepted her invite and responded to IMPACT's tweet this afternoon with the following message:

"WE'RE gonna do it! @gailkimITSME aka *goat emoji* Kim. I love you. Thank you! I am honored to have you at my side & helping me lead the charge. This is wrestling. @nwa *handshake emoji*@IMPACTWRESTLING #empoweredwomenempowerwomen #EMPowerrr," Mickie James tweeted.

NWA Empowerrr is scheduled to air on FITE.TV on Saturday, August 28. It will be followed by NWA 73 the following day that will feature the in-ring return of Mickie James herself, who has already confirmed that she won't be competing at the Empowerrr event due to running it.

