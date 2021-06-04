"We're all here to try to make the product better" - Josh Alexander on the resurgence of IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander has ascended to the top of the men's division ever since he won the X-Division championship earlier this year.

Speaking to It's Our House Podcast, Alexander talked about numerous topics, most notably the resurgence of IMPACT Wrestling in the past few years.

The Walking Weapon revealed that the promotion has started to grow ever since the rebranding from the Anthem. He further stated that the X-Division and the Knockouts roster are particularly in the growth period as well.

"I agree, I think the X-Division, just like all of Impact Wrestling has got a resurgence in the last few years, and it's been nothing but growth for pretty much three or four years since you know the rebranding from anthem and everything else and it's all been going great. I think the X-Division and the knockouts division are in growth period as well right now," said Josh Alexander.

"And I think that we just have to continue to build upon that and the way we build upon that is by every single time we get in the ring, we give everybody what they want to see which is the best match possible by all competitors and we've surrounded our locker room with people that can hit home runs all the time. So that's the only thing I think we're all here to work. I think we're all here to try to make the product better and by making the product better. We just have to give people progress," said Josh Alexander.

Even though the company is currently without its top title as it is held by AEW star Kenny Omega, the X-Division champion continues to put on great matches every week to keep the viewers engaged.

Josh Alexander retained his X-Division title in a historic first-ever match on IMPACT Wrestling tonight

⚡️ “TJP and Josh Alexander Made History On IMPACT!” by @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/QBMH8HshEM — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 4, 2021

During the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Josh Alexander successfully defended his X-Division Championship against TJP in the first-ever Iron Man match in IMPACT Wrestling history.

After both men tied the match with 1-1 after the 60-minute time limit, the bout went into the sudden death. Josh Alexander came on top after delivering Divine Intervention on TJP.

Regardless of the outcome, both men pulled off one of the best matches in IMPACT Wrestling history.

