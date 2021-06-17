"You are a psychopath that has no place in this business"- IMPACT Wrestling's Co-EVP blasts Sami Callihan

The onscreen Co-EVP of IMPACT Wrestling, Don Callis, recently had some harsh words for Sami Callihan.

At Against All Odds, Callihan appeared at Daily's Place to wipe off IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega. However, Callis abused his power to protect his client from the brutal assault and fired Sami Callihan from the company immediately.

The decision surprised everyone since Don Callis is no longer listed as Vice President for IMPACT Wrestling on Anthem's official website. This could be a part of a big swerve.

Callihan has since taken several shots at Don Callis on Twitter. In his latest tweet, he posted multiple pictures of Callis, each having cross marks on his face.

Don Callis quickly replied that Sami Callihan had blamed others for his consistent failures. He stated that Callihan has never been good enough to be in this business:

"In a career where you have blamed others for your multiple fails this is consistent behaviour. In my view you self sabotage so u have a built in excuse for avoiding the truth: you have simply never been good enough. Hard work never overcomes God given talent. Enjoy your new life," Don Callis tweeted.

The Co-EVP of IMPACT Wrestling called Callihan a psychopath and said that if it wasn't for pro-wrestling, he would've been behind bars:

"The simple truth is that if not for pro wrestling you would be in jail. You nearly ended the career of @TheEddieEdwards got banned from @njpwglobal attacked a living legend in the industry (ME) and are blackballed from NY. You are a psychopath that has no place in this business," Callis stated.

But Callihan doesn't seem pinched by Callis's comments. The former IMPACT World Champion tweeted:

"Awww you’re so kind. What other awesome stuff can you say about me."

Awww you’re so kind.



Sami Callihan vows to show up on IMPACT Wrestling this week

Another Co-EVP of IMPACT Wrestling Scott D'Amore has stated that someone from the Anthem Board will appear on this week's show. It is worth noting that Anthem Board holds the majority stake in this company, but never before has someone from the board appeared on the show.

The segment will also likely involve both Don Callis and Scott D'Amore.

The authority figures will discuss the ongoing situation regarding the firing of Sami Callihan, and what it means for the main event of the Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Regardless of what happens, Callihan made it clear on Twitter that he's going to show up on IMPACT Wrestling this Thursday.

Do you think Sami Callihan will be inserted back into the company this week? Sound off in the comment section below.

