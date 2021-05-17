Backstage news on Don Callis' role in IMPACT Wrestling changing - Reports

Is Don Callis falling out of power in IMPACT Wrestling? If a recent change to the Anthem Sports and Entertainment website is any indication, that answer seems to be yes.

Don Callis is no longer listed as Vice President for IMPACT Wrestling on Anthem's official website, which has led to some speculation about his future with the company.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, IMPACT talent he has spoken to regarding Don Callis have speculated that his status has either already changed or will be "significantly changing" in the future.

Don Callis is no longer listed as an IMPACT Wrestling VP

IMPACT talent that Fightful spoke to over the weekend believe that Don Callis will continue his on-screen role with the company.

It was also said that Scott D'Amore had taken more of a prominent role in leading IMPACT Wrestling as Don Callis' duties have been "seemingly reduced" as of late.

It's very interesting to see the situation with Callis unfold as fans were led to believe that he was responsible for securing partnerships with both AEW and NJPW for IMPACT. If he is no longer in power, will that affect the long-term relationships with other companies in the future?

Don Callis has also been featured on AEW Dynamite almost every single week since Kenny Omega captured the AEW Championship. Could Callis potentially make the jump to AEW after his current deal with IMPACT Wrestling expires?