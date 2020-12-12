Ethan Page reportedly done with IMPACT Wrestling; Big update on The North's future

The topic of Ethan Page's future in IMPACT Wrestling has been discussed for the past few weeks, and now, Dave Meltzer has released a few important updates on the wrestler's status.

Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the belief within the promotion is that Ethan Page is not expected to re-sign with IMPACT Wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling officials and friends of Ethan Page believe that he is done with the company. The departure of Ethan Page from IMPACT Wrestling would spell the end of The North, at least for the foreseeable future.

Ethan Page's tag team partner Josh Alexander reportedly has nine months left on his current IMPACT Wrestling contract.

As revealed by PWInsider, Ethan Page's IMPACT Wrestling contract expires on December 31st. While both parties would try to agree on a new deal, that is highly unlikely to happen as Ethan Page has made up his mind on moving on from the company.

Ethan Page, along with Josh Alexander, collectively known as The North, were the best tag team in IMPACT Wrestling for more than a year. The North held on to the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team titles for 380 days, and their historic reign attracted the attention of several promotions.

The North dropped the titles to the Motor City Machine Guns in July earlier this year. Page and Alexander regained the titles at Bound for Glory before losing it to Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows at the Turning Point PPV. It's interesting to note that Josh Alexander is scheduled to face Karl Anderson at Final Resolution. The North will get a shot at The Good Brothers' tag team titles if Alexander wins.

What's next for Ethan Page following the reported IMPACT Wrestling exit?

Ethan Page has already dropped hints of his impending IMPACT Wrestling exit. Page alluded that his recent vlog could be the last coming from IMPACT Wrestling.

Page had even posted a tweet in August in which he teased his free agency, which will reportedly start on January 1st, 2021.

Jan 1, 2021 https://t.co/bu6c7gcfxR — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) August 11, 2020

The 31-year-old Canadian star has been wrestling since 2006, and his recent work would have surely impressed the officials in several promotions around the world. What are your predictions for Ethan Page's future following his expected departure from IMPACT Wrestling?