Former WWE Universal Champion to debut at IMPACT Bound For Glory - Possible spoilers

Former WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman will reportedly debut for IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2021 pay-per-view. He was heavily linked with both IMPACT and AEW but has allegedly chosen the former one.

WWE's decision to release Strowman surprised the wrestling world. Even during the rapid budget cuts, fans considered the former Universal Champion to be safe.

However, Strowman was released back in June 2021. Since then, everyone has been speculating on his next destination.

The Macho Beard @Machobeard4life Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) was spotted flying to Las Vegas this morning from Chicago.PWInsider is told that Scherr, who plans to use the nickname "The Titan" going forward, is expected to debut this weekend for Impact Wrestling, likely on tomorrow's Bound for Glory PPV. Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) was spotted flying to Las Vegas this morning from Chicago.PWInsider is told that Scherr, who plans to use the nickname "The Titan" going forward, is expected to debut this weekend for Impact Wrestling, likely on tomorrow's Bound for Glory PPV. https://t.co/7knxVZf4E5

As per the latest reports from PWInsider, Braun Strowman has decided to join IMPACT wrestling, and fans may see him debut at Bound for Glory 2021. The report also stated that he would be using the name "The Titan" going forward.

Jim Cornette believes former WWE superstar Braun Strowman won't help IMPACT wrestling with ratings

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently gave his opinion on the possibility of Braun Strowman signing for IMPACT Wrestling. He believes the former WWE Superstar won't draw much attention to his new promotion.

"I don't know who's gonna be tearing the house down with old strong Broman. I don't care whether he's called Titan or Tits McGee, one of the other. I don't think strong Broman or Titan or Tits McGee either one is gonna help them out on their own," Jim Cornette said.

Despite Cornette's comments, Braun Strowman will surely bring in many curious fans to IMPACT Wrestling. Everyone is eyeing Bound for Glory to see if he makes the much-awaited debut or not.

