Sami Callihan talks about AEW invading IMPACT, his career, and his beef with Trey Miguel (Exclusive)

When Sami Callihan entered IMPACT Wrestling in late 2017, he was considered one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling world. Known for his aggressive approach and his all-out attitude, he quickly gained the attention of many pro wrestling observers.

Since then, Callihan has emerged as one of the faces of the promotion, capturing the world title and wreaking havoc on his fellow competitors. Whether it be a well-placed piledriver, a back alley brawl, or a well-timed basebll bat, the man known as 'The Death Machine' has never shied away from a battle and the controversy that comes along with it.

In an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling, Sami Callihan commented on his status as 'The Draw' in IMPACT Wrestling, discussed the crossover between his home promotion and AEW, and also threw in plenty of criticism for his fellow competitor, Trey Miguel.

Sami Callihan commented that he's not threatened by the new presence of AEW wrestlers in IMPACT

AEW and IMPACT have a working relationship this year, but Sami Callihan is unfazed by outside competitiors trying to intimidate him. Speaking about the AEW invaders, Sami Callihan said,

If they want to step to me, I'll punch them in the head. This is my company. IMPACT Wrestling is my company. And now that the 'door' is open? You never know where I might show up. You can never say never in the professional wrestling business.”

Sami Callihan also referenced AEW president Tony Khan's invoking of the concept of the 'forbidden door':

You want to talk about a ‘forbidden door’? I like forbidden things; I like kicking down doors. And, I think it's only a matter of time before you see Sami Callihan showing up somewhere, and make an ‘impact’. Pun? 100 percent, absolutely intended.”

Sami Callihan says that Trey Miguel has a target on his back, and The Death Machine is going to deliver the bullseye.

Recently, Sami Callihan has been relentless in his stalking of Trey Miguel, a fellow Ohio native and one of his former proteges. He's questioned The Fresh Prince of Mid-Air's heart, his desire, and his commitment to IMPACT Wrestling.

As one of the leaders of the locker room, Callihan says he is going to teach Trey Miguel a lesson.

I wonder if his little heart will fill with excitement, when you run away like a coward again?



The only example you’re setting is how to quit when things get hard.



Maybe I should be his new Uncle.@IMPACTWRESTLING#IMPACTonAXSTV #NoSurrender #UncleCallihan https://t.co/RqtGaOsk0J — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) February 14, 2021

Their conflict all came to a head on this week's episode of IMPACT, when Miguel finally blew a gasket and unleashed an assault on Callihan.

Still, The Draw insists it's just part of the web he's currently spinning. As he was left laying, he was laughing all the way. He continues to give cryptic clues to the young high-flyer:

Look, I can't say that Trey Miguel is not talented... He's extremely talented. But to take the words out of a story that went kind of viral a couple months back? We want people who actually want to be here. We want people who have passion. And, Trey Miguel ain't got no passion."

Despite all of his accomplishments, Callihan says that he still has plenty to accomplish in IMPACT Wrestling before his career is over:

I'm not a complacent person. I’m a very goal-oriented person. I wanted to be a World Champion... I was World Champion. But that's not good enough for me. I always wanted to get better. Throughout my career, I always wanted to keep evolving, and that's what I'm going to do.

