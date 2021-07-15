IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021: 3 reasons why Sami Callihan should dethrone Kenny Omega and 2 he shouldn't

With Slammiversary fast approaching, Sami Callihan is gearing up for the biggest match of his career against Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship.

It couldn't be a more peculiar weekend for die-hard wrestling fans than this one. WWE's Money in the Bank will be taking place the day after Slammiversary concludes. Surprisingly, both events will mark the return of the live audience.

WWE previously welcomed their fans back only once at WrestleMania earlier this year. For IMPACT Wrestling, fans will be returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic era began.

Many have tried, but all have failed



Who can be the man to bring the gold🏠?@IMPACTWRESTLING is betting on the resident psychopath, @TheSamiCallihan



Can he solve the puzzle of @KennyOmegamanX?



Find out July 17 at #Slammiversary on #FITE



👉🏽Order Here: https://t.co/XYchVTC3U4 pic.twitter.com/FuIhLwXkmv — FITE (@FiteTV) July 11, 2021

Heading into the July 17th pay-per-view, everyone is eyeing whether IMPACT Wrestling will reclaim their top prize or not. For Sami Callihan, this opportunity is not only about himself but also for the promotion he's currently working with.

The promotion has been languishing since April 25th earlier this year when Kenny Omega snatched away their top championship by defeating Rich Swann.

On top of that, The Best Bout Machine has only defended it once since then against Moose last month. The match saw the Young Bucks hindering Moose's path to victory.

Given the circumstances, Sami Callihan needs to grab his company's gold this Saturday.

That said, let's take a look at 3 reasons why Sami Callihan should dethrone Kenny Omega and 2 why he shouldn't.

#5. Should: Sami Callihan winning the IMPACT World Championship will be a surreal moment in front of returning fans

Sami Callihan winning the IMPACT World Championship in front of a jam-packed center will give fans an exhilarating reception on their return.

For 17 long months, the company has been holding its weekly episodes in front of empty arenas. While most of promotions have gone through the same scenario, no one suffered the way IMPACT Wrestling did in terms of ratings.

The company recently witnessed a record-low viewership since shifting to AXS TV a few years ago. The reason could be not having an IMPACT Wrestling star holding the top prize.

Although Kenny Omega does feature on their weekly shows, fans' interest is slowly getting diminished from their storyline. Especially given the fact that The Cleaner has only defended it once as his reign moves closer to three months.

Even if IMPACT Wrestling has benefitted from its partnership with AEW, it is about time they start focusing more on elevating the status of the promotion on its own.

The only way to do it is by grabbing headlines with Sami Callihan ending their marquee event. The company wouldn't want a chorus of boos to close out their show.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham