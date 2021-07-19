Slammiversary 2021: 5 things IMPACT Wrestling did right 

Slammiversary was an excellent pay-per-view that delivered on most fronts. Keeping up with the Slammiversary tradition, a number of surprises and returns took place.

Both tag titles on IMPACT Wrestling changed hands as Decay (Havok and Rosemary) and The Good Brothers won their respective divisions' titles.

Personal feuds were settled as Chris Sabin and W. Morrissey defeated Moose and Eddie Edwards respectively to gain momentum coming out of Slammiversary. Morrissey kept his unbeaten streak alive.

Chelsea Green and Mickie James made their returns to the IMPACT Wrestling brand while Thunder Rosa made her debut challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship.

The main event saw Sami Callihan push Kenny Omega to a violent extreme, falling just short of winning the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. Jay White made his IMPACT Wrestling debut post-match, before getting attacked by FinJuice.

On a night when Slammiversary got a lot of things right, what were the 5 things that stood out the most? Let's find out.

#5. Slammiversary pre-show

The Slammiversary pre-show featured a 45-minute video package and a title match.

The video package looked back at TNA and IMPACT Wrestling's history, as past stars and legends who made the company big were spotlighted. Several stars got their first break at TNA and spoke about what made TNA different and how it offered scope beyond just one wrestling promotion. The video transitioned into current wrestlers discussing Slammiversary 2021 and explaining why their matches were significant for them and the company. The importance of Sami Callihan beating Kenny Omega was spectacularly put over.

In the title match, Fire 'N Flava surrendered their IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship to Havok and Rosemary in a very good pre-show match. The crowd was off to a good start as the babyface team won the titles for the first time.

The pre-show was the perfect warmup for Slammiversary to officially kick off.

