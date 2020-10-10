Susie's current absence from IMPACT could herald the return of Su Yung

In a year full of uncertainty, IMPACT’s Knockouts division has been one of the constants. Their performers have reintroduced the type of quality matches that made its women’s roster so popular when the company was still known as TNA. However, Susie, and the impending threat of Su Yung, adds an unpredictable element to the current staple that hasn’t missed a beat.

Susie was notably absent this week after she unsuccessfully challenged “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship on Saturday night at Victory Road. This was Susie’s first title match, but she’s actually no stranger to the Knockouts gold. In 2018, her notorious alter ego, Su Yung, held the title for 110 days.

However, Susie is still trying to separate herself from the terrifying and volatile Undead Bride. With her new friend Kylie Rae by her side, she attempted to turn a corner but following the events of the pay-per-view over the weekend, she could inevitably revert to Su Yung and return in search of revenge. This is one of the most interesting character dynamics on IMPACT! heading into the final quarter of 2020.

Susie attempts to remain pure with Su Yung's past looming

Susie made her first appearance on Oct. 29 a few weeks after Havok seemingly killed Su Yung when she put a noose around her neck and hung her over a staircase railing. Now without her stark white face paint and tattered garb, Susie had no memories of her actions as the Undead Bride. She slowly regained them over the next few months and an encounter with Rosemary resurrected her unhinged counterpart.

In January, the Demon Assassin reenacted Yung’s backstage brawl with Havok, wrapping a noose around her neck to free her to walk again. Susie returned in March after a trek into the Undead Realm with Havok led to the death of Father Mitchell. Recently, Kyle Rae befriended her after she a run in with Keira Hogan and Tasha Steelz.

Rae was in Susie’s corner at Victory Road when she took on Purrazzo for her Knockouts title. If she was successful, the two hoped to compete for the title at Bound for Glory. Instead, The Virtuosa retained and brutally broke the challenger’s arm for her troubles, leaving her lying in the ring as the No. 1 contender looked on.

Now, Kylie Rae will step up to challenge Purrazzo at the upcoming pay-per-view event in hopes to win her first title with the company and avenge her newfound friend. This is hardly the last we will see of Susie though.

Susie has not been seen since Victory Road. She even deactivated her Twitter account. It is unclear how long her injury will keep her out of action or if she will return as her precocious self. But how much longer can she keep The Undead Bride at bay? Will this affect the IMPACT Knockouts Championship match at Bound for Glory?

At this rate, it seems like the wrath of Su Yung is inevitable. Susie has been showing signs that her alter ego is creeping back in for weeks. At Victory Road, she used Yung’s signature moves like the Arachnorana and she attempted her finishing move, Panic Switch. It’s hard to tell when Su Yung will return but she will undoubtedly add so much intrigue to an already stacked Knockouts division. The very threat of her reappearance already has many fans excited.