The 5 best IMPACT Wrestling matches of 2021

IMPACT Wrestling's 2021 saw more eyes on the 19-year-old company. Through partnerships with All Elite Wrestling and NJPW, the promotion brought in talent that had the pro wrestling world talking. Between these outsiders and key pick-ups, IMPACT has been able to offer a wide variety of interesting matchups throughout the past 12 months.

From high-profile main events to the return of X-Division excellence, the company certainly had one of its better years in recent memory. The in-ring output has been solid overall, but there were some bouts that stood out head and shoulders ahead of the pack.

Sonny The Jobber @SonnyTheJobber



#Slammiversary



Thunder Rosa is on IMPACT Wrestling! The forbidden door is well and truly open. Thunder Rosa is on IMPACT Wrestling! The forbidden door is well and truly open.#Slammiversaryhttps://t.co/eBuzHRRUOm

The litany of remarkable competitors that graced the ring for IMPACT in 2021 reads like an all-star lineup. They were able to create their own forbidden door and mix the outside talent nicely with their own roster. This produced some awesome in-ring contests.

In this listicle, let's take a look at the five best IMPACT Wrestling matches of 2021.

#5. Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan for the IMPACT World Championship (IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021)

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's arrival in IMPACT Wrestling marked an increase in popularity for the promotion. He fulfilled his belt collector prophecy by defeating Rich Swann to win the IMPACT World Championship at Rebellion. Following a successful defense against Moose, he defended the title against Sami Callihan in a No Disqualification Match.

If there is an example where Omega can switch his style to have a great match with any opponent, this would be it. The Best Bout Machine put on a masterful performance using the stipulation to highlight big moments and impactful moves. Callihan was in top form, using his death-match history to give fans a bloody battle. However, Omega eventually defeated Callihan to retain the world title.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry