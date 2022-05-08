Will the Briscoe Brothers win the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Under Siege?

IMPACT Wrestling will be coming back strong with this weekend's premium event Under Siege. And perhaps the most intriguing question concerns the most decorated tag team in Ring of Honor history.

The IMPACT World Tag Team Championships will be up for grabs as Mark and Jay Bricoe challenge current champions Violent by Design. While it may not end up being a technical classic, it will be the most interesting contest on the card

Under Siege will also feature an X-Division title bout between Trey Miguel and Ace Austin, a AAA title rematch with Deonna Purrazzo facing new champ Taya Valkyrie, and what promises to be a classic between World Champion Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii.

The promotion has been knocking it out of the park lately, and this event looks to be another great offering. Having said that, the emergence of the Briscoes within the promotion would be a huge story, particularly if they win the belts and plan to stick around for a while.

If you're Scott D'Amore, that means you've literally just handed the keys to the castle to one of the best duos in the world today. And you get the novelty of them having basically been ROH lifers, never really competing on a regular basis for any other large promotion.

Even if the Briscoes do intend to stay with the company, it's still likely they will make appearances for NWA and possibly even Tony Khan's revamped and re-launched ROH.

If that's the case, they will certainly take advantage of IMPACT's liberal open-door policy.

Within the promotion, however, there are tons of possibilities. A long-term rivalry with The Good Brothers would be a great fit for Dem Boyz, as well as some crossover matches with AAA talent. In many ways, the Briscoes would be better off with IMPACT, considering that they can explore so many other options while still being under The Owl's umbrella.

There's a strong possibility that Mark and Jay Briscoe will leave Under Siege as the new titleholders. And for all the right reasons.

It would be a huge feather in the cap for the promotion and a chance to really branch out for the team. Unless there is a crazy finish, look for Dem Boyz to walk out with Dat Gold.

Do you think the Briscoes will win the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team titles at Under Siege 2022? What do you think their long-term future is? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

