Trey Miguel's story is one of hope and perseverance

When it comes to heart and pure passion for pro wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling's Trey Miguel has plenty of both.

Miguel is just 27-years-old, but has spent his entire adult life in professional wrestling. As the current IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion, he's been on a roll since capturing the belt at Bound for Glory in October.

It was a lifelong dream for the Ohio native, as stated in an interview with Sportskeeda earlier this year. Upon entering IMPACT Wrestling, he wanted to be a part of that roll call of legends - like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle - who have worn the X-Division crown.

As one of wrestling's premier high-fliers, Miguel has definitely earned his incredibly clever nickname, "The Fresh Prince of Mid-Air". His combination of energy and enthusiasm always has the people in the IMPACT zone excited.

But it wasn't always that way for Trey Miguel - he had to fall a few times before he could reach the mountaintop.

Trey Miguel's onscreen character has always been happy-go-lucky and somewhat comical. Whether now that he is on his own or previously, when he was part of the trio known as the Rascalz, he's always injected a bit of comedy into his act.

Often, he's known just as much for hijinx as he is for high spots.

But away from the ring, Trey Miguel has battled depression and anxiety for much of his life. This has been well-documented, as the IMPACT star has been very open about his struggles on both social media and on other public forums.

As he discussed in his prior interview with Sportskeeda, Miguel felt that being honest and confronting his issues was the best way to deal with them.

"It's a battle," Trey Miguel said. "One of the things that I've learned more than anything is reaching out can save so much heartache for you, and others. Depending on how bad your depression is. My depression was so bad, that I had to start reaching out to people at complete random. The best thing I ever did was open up about my depression. I don't hide it (anxiety), and I don't run from it, because I think that's the worst thing you can do for it."

As he fought through those shadows, Trey Miguel also endured family tragedy and financial issues as well. Yet he continued to get off the mat and battle back in a story that is both inspirational and uplifting.

Spider-Trey @TheTreyMiguel A year ago I was between contracts. I couldn’t afford Christmas for my loved ones but did what I could. One year later… I’m the X-Division Champion and am able to generously give to the ones I love most. I’m seriously so thankful. ♥️ A year ago I was between contracts. I couldn’t afford Christmas for my loved ones but did what I could. One year later… I’m the X-Division Champion and am able to generously give to the ones I love most. I’m seriously so thankful. ♥️

That battle still isn't over. According to most experts, depression and anxiety are the type of mental illnesses that you cope with, more than you cure. So, in essence, those who have been diagnosed battle them for life.

For now, it appears those dark days are behind Trey Miguel. He's reached one of his lifelong goals by becoming X-Division Champion, and he seems to be in a great place in his life.

Also Read Article Continues below

He's a fighter. Just like his alter ego, 'Spider Trey', he keeps ducking and dodging and (most of all) hanging around. Sometimes that's all you have to do... in both wrestling and life.

Edited by Arjun