3 best encounters between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC in the history of ISL

With less than 24 hours remaining until the ISL final, anticipation is at fever pitch as Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant gear up for a clash of titans. The rivalry between these two teams is legendary, and with both boasting formidable squads, the stakes couldn't be higher.

As they prepare to square off for the coveted title, fans can expect nothing short of a fierce battle on the turf.

This marks the second time these two clubs meet in the final, with the Islanders emerging victorious in the ISL 2020-21 season. While the outcome remains uncertain, it's worth revisiting some of the memorable encounters between these rivals.

#1 Mumbai City FC 2 - 1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL, December 20, 2023

Mumbai City FC dealt a decisive blow to the unbeaten streak of Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) with a 2-1 victory in a fiercely contested clash on December 20, 2023.

The match witnessed a total of seven sending-offs, marking the highest number of red cards ever given in the history of the ISL. Both teams were engaged in a heated rivalry, resulting in a tense atmosphere on the pitch.

Both sides unleashed their signature brand of football on the pitch. The Mariners successfully countered an opening strike by their Australian striker, Jason Cummings, in the 25th minute, thanks to a precise pass from the left wing by Liston.

Just before halftime, an equalizer header by Greg Stewart in the 44th minute added fuel to the already heated match. This was followed by the winning goal from Bipin Singh in the 73rd minute, securing victory for the Islanders.

#2 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2 - 1 Mumbai City FC, ISL, April 15, 2024

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) clinched a thrilling 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC in a fiercely contested clash on April 15, 2024. This crucial match played for the League Shield, marked the final fixture of the league phase.

The stage was set for a nail-biting encounter, with Mohun Bagan SG needing a victory on home turf to secure their first-ever ISL Shield, while Mumbai City FC aimed to at least settle for a draw and claim their third League Shield.

The match's defining moments unfolded with Liston Colaco's signature curler in the 28th minute, propelling the home team into the lead with a goal from just inside the box. The intensity soared in the 80th minute when Dimitri Petratos threaded a sublime through ball to Jason Cummings, who doubled the lead giving a nightmare to the Islanders.

Mumbai City FC consistently pressed forward in search of a breakthrough. Lallianzuala Chhangte managed to score a goal in the 88th minute, but it proved to be too little, too late for the Islanders.

#3 Mumbai City FC 2 - 1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant (then ATK Mohun Bagan), ISL, March 13, 2024

In the 2020-21 ISL final, Mumbai City FC emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan.

This triumph marked a historic achievement as Mumbai City FC became the first club to claim both the ISL League Winners’ Shield and the playoffs trophy in a single season.

Despite a goal by David Williams giving the Mariners an early lead, Mumbai City FC rallied back with determination. Guided by Sergio Lobera, they turned the tide of the match. An unfortunate own goal by Tiri levelled the score in the 29th minute.

With tensions rising, Bipin Singh emerged as the hero for Mumbai City FC, slotting in a dramatic winner during injury time of the second half.