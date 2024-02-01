3 best January transfer window signings in the ISL 2023-24 season 

The January transfer window in the Indian Super League (ISL) saw a flurry of activity, with clubs significantly bolstering their squads, particularly as the window drew to a close.

Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, and Mumbai City FC made three signings each, while Mohun Bagan SG, known for heavy spending, surprisingly remained silent with no arrivals or departures.

Nevertheless, as the battle for top spot and playoff positions remains intense, numerous clubs asserted their intent in the market. Fans will also be eagerly anticipating their new signings and how they fit in, while the competition among the top five teams and five others vying for the last playoff spot adds to the excitement.

With that said, let’s take a look at the three best player arrivals during the January transfer window in the ISL.

#3 Iker Guarrotxena – Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City have experienced a significant shake-up in the core of their squad, which dominated the league last season.

Over the summer, Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall departed, and in the January window, their playmaker Greg Stewart followed suit. Additionally, Rostyn Griffiths and Nasser El Khayati mutually terminated their contracts.

Consequently, the need for replacements arose, prompting the club to secure the services of former FC Goa midfielder Iker Guarrotxena, who was the club’s leading goalscorer last season with 11 goals.

Guarrotxena’s versatility across the frontline will be crucial, as he is capable of playing as a central striker, attacking midfielder, or winger, which adds depth to his goal-scoring ability.

While he brings a different dynamic compared to Stewart, Guarrotxena could potentially form an effective partnership with Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

#2 Victor Vazquez – East Bengal FC

On the deadline day, East Bengal FC made a significant statement by securing the signature of former FC Barcelona player Victor Vazquez.

The two-time UEFA Champions League winner brings experience from his time with Pep Guardiola’s famous Barcelona side, where he played alongside Lionel Messi.

Following his departure from Barcelona, the 37-year-old had a fruitful career in Belgium, Mexico, and the USA, winning numerous individual and team honors.

Vazquez is an attacking midfielder by trade and is set to fill the void left by Borja Herrera, who joined FC Goa. The Spaniard, known for his technical ability and the ability to create chances from the central areas, is expected to operate behind Cleiton Silva in the number 10 position.

Given East Bengal’s ambition to challenge the frontrunners, this signing is crucial, as they continue to improve their squad with high-caliber players.

#1 Chinglensana Singh – Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC, initially quiet in the transfer market, made two significant moves towards the end of the window.

Exploiting Hyderabad FC’s financial struggles, they secured the signings of Nikhil Poojary and Chinglensana Singh, which improves their squad depth and brings stability to their defense.

But while Poojary’s addition is crucial, Chinglensana’s arrival brings the balance to the team that Bengaluru FC has been craving. The Blues have given him a five-and-a-half-year contract, which signifies the importance of this signing.

Sana Singh not only brings resolute defending and leadership but also allows head coach Gerrard Zaragoza to field Keziah Veendorp, Ryan Williams, and Javi Hernandez together by benching one of the foreign centre-backs.

At 28, he’s viewed as a long-term investment, potentially integral to Bengaluru FC’s future success. Chinglensana is expected to be a regular feature, possibly replacing the gap left by Sandesh Jhingan, both for club and country.