3 clubs Sahal Abdul Samad can potentially join if he departs Kerala Blasters FC

With his exploits in the recently-concluded Intercontinental Cup 2023, Sahal Abdul Samad has done his stock a world of good. Dancing past defenders, wriggling into spaces, and threading intricate passes - the midfielder's highlight reel in the tournament was a mark of absolute class.

But all the attention on their star player brings another dimension of conundrum for Kerala Blasters (KBFC), a club which Sahal has called his home for six years now.

According to Marcus Mergulhao of the Times of India, four Indian Super League (ISL) outfits have shown interest in acquiring the 26-year-old's services.

There was a time when every offer under the sun might have been shunned by the Blasters, given Sahal's enormous imprint on the fabric of the club. However, recent reports suggest that KBFC might be open to listening to offers if the price is right.

His bog-standard returns in the 2022-23 season, where he scored just three goals and assisted thrice in 23 appearances, might also be a factor. For Sahal too, it might make perfect sense to switch to a club where he might get more opportunities of operating in his preferred position.

Given the possibilty on the horizon, here's a list of three clubs where Sahal Abdul Samad can end up if he decides to exit Kerala Blasters.

#1. Odisha FC

All summer, Odisha FC have shown that they aren't ready to rest on their laurels (read: their maiden trophy in the form of the Super Cup) and are eager to rub shoulders with the heavyweights. Acquiring the services of Spanish tactician Sergio Lobera was the first step, the signing of Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall have been the postage stamp on their intent.

However, the Juggernauts have also had multiple departures and there's definitely soom wiggle room to fit in a player of Sahal Abdul Samad's profile.

Sahal has already shown in the national colors that he is at his lethal best when given freedom in the final third. Odisha are light on attacking midfielders and it might make sense for them to go for one of the best in the country. Even if they decide to bring in an overseas player for the same role, Samad has shown at Kerala the adaptability to play down the left flank, which will now need reinforcement given Nandhakumar Sekar's departure.

#2. Bengaluru FC

Not only for the on-field prospects, but Sahal Abdul Samad joining Bengaluru FC would be an absolute blockbuster transfer given the bitter relationship of the two clubs involved.

However, there's a real possibility for the deal to materialize, given how perfectly the 26-year-old's profile fits the Blues. In their miraculous run in the 2022-23 season, Javi Hernandez was the creator-in-chief at the club. But Bengaluru would be eager to add an Indian option, and preferably one at the level of Sahal Abdul Samad.

For a major chunk of the season, Simon Grayson deployed BFC in a 3-5-2 formation, with two attackers playing upfront. Javi slotted in behind the two strikers and sprayed through balls down the wide areas. Sahal can not only provide an Indian option in the same role, but also allow Bengaluru FC to function with two foreigner strikers up front.

Over the years, Sahal has been known for his ball-carrying ability in attacking transitions and that might be a huge factor for a team like Bengaluru, who rely heavily on counter attacks.

#3. East Bengal FC

This one is a little far-fetched, definitely more than the other two options. Marcus Mergulhao had already specified in his tweets that East Bengal hadn't enquired about Sahal Abdul Samad. However, it came as a surprise to many, as he seems like just the right contender to reignite their midfield.

So far, the Red and Gold Brigade have acquired the services of two absolute midfield generals in Saul Crespo and Borja Herrera. Both can play in multiple positions across the middle of the park. However, the creativity that Sahal offers in that free role behind the striker is something that the Kolkata Giants still seemingly lack going into the next season.

The KBFC talisman is also expected to gel quickly with Carles Cuadrat's technical brand of football. But for now, this remains a far-fetched option for Sahal Abdul Samad.

