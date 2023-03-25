After securing a slender 1-0 victory against Myanmar, India are back in action against the Kyrgyz Republic on Tuesday, 28 March. The Khuman Lampak Stadium was certainly in full voice last time out and will continue to back the Blue Tigers in what could prove to be the decisive game in the Hero Tri-Nation tournament.

Igor Stimac’s men were the dominant force against Myanmar but failed to improve their margin of victory despite creating several chances. While the Asian Lions are ranked 53 places below India, the Kyrgyz Republic are 92nd in the FIFA rankings, 12 places above the Blue Tigers.

India will be aware of the threat the White Falcons possess, but there is an opportunity to showcase how far the national team has come since Stimac took over four years ago.

While several players impressed against Myanmar, Stimac will look to rotate his side to test the country’s squad depth ahead of the all-important AFC Asian Cup scheduled to be held next year.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three players who should start against the Kyrgyz Republic.

#3 Brandon Fernandes

Brandon Fernandes has been a regular fixture in the squad for the past few years. The attacking midfielder is known for his flair and is capable of playing in a number of positions.

After a poor start to the Indian Super League season with FC Goa, Brandon was utilized in the number 10 role towards the back end of the season. He was given the freedom to roam across the pitch and as a result, his creativity stood out.

With two goals and two assists in his last seven games, the FC Goa star is in commendable form. Additionally, Mohammad Yasir, who was provided with the opportunity to play centrally against Myanmar, struggled to make an impact.

Brandon certainly has the tools to create chances for the forwards against a tough opponent. India could use a player of his caliber in midfield and it will be interesting to see if he features against the Kyrgyz Republic.

#2 Naorem Mahesh Singh

As Myanmar began growing into the game in the second half, Igor Stimac introduced Naorem Mahesh Singh for his debut. The 24-year-old earned plaudits for his brilliant season with East Bengal, but representing India is certainly a different kind of pressure.

However, Mahesh Singh was composed and made the right decisions when he received possession. Once he arrived on the pitch, the Blue Tigers clawed back into the game and regained control.

The Croatian manager handed debuts to three players against the Asian Lions and spoke highly of Mahesh Singh’s application on the pitch. He said:

"Mahesh was a big surprise. I saw what he's capable of in the ISL, but when players come from the ISL to the national team, it's a different type of pressure. He was brilliant tonight and everything he did was perfect by the book."

It would not be surprising to see the youngster start against the Kyrgyz Republic in place of Bipin Singh on the left flank. The Blue Tigers could benefit from Mahesh's innate ability to weave through defenders and decision-making in the final third.

#1 Manvir Singh

Manvir Singh has been a utility player in the past, but he rose to the occasion during the latter stages of the Indian Super League. Often seen as a hybrid forward, he can lead the line and play on the flanks as well.

Moreover, Sunil Chhetri missed golden opportunities against Myanmar, and combined with his late arrival in the camp, the skipper might be rested against the White Falcons. As a result, Manvir could be named in the starting lineup in place of Chhetri.

While the Mohun Bagan forward impressed on the right side in the last game, Stimac would prefer his presence up top, which allows India to deliver early crosses into the box.

Furthermore, with Chhetri’s age catching up with him, the Blue Tigers lack a clinical center-forward. The game against the Kyrgyz Republic serves as the perfect opportunity for Manvir Singh to establish himself in Stimac’s long-term plans.

