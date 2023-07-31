3 Reasons why Mumbai City FC could win Durand Cup 2023

Mumbai City FC produced one of the most clinical and comprehensive seasons in the history of the Indian Super League when they emerged as runaway league victors in their previous campaign.

The Durand Cup, which is slated to kick off next month, presents a great opportunity for the Islanders to pick up silverware before important competitions like the AFC Champions League and the ISL commence.

There have been some crucial inclusions into the Islanders' squad with experienced ISL pros Akash Mishra and Tiri joining the ranks.

The departure of the veteran duo of Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh after they sealed their moves to Odisha FC under Sergio Lobera might need some time to get used to. It will be intriguing to see Yoell Van Nieff, the new signing, try and fill the shoes of one of the ISL greats in Jahouh.

Let's look at 3 reasons that make Mumbai City FC one of the top contenders to go all the way in the Durand Cup 2023.

#1 Great Squad Depth

One of the key reasons for winning a league in any country around the world is depth in the squad. Mumbai City had plenty of that last year and the management has ensured that it remains the same for 2023-24 as well.

Firstly, Mumbai's foreigners are very fluid. Greg Stewart can operate both as an attacking midfielder or a striker, Alberto Noguera can play across the midfield and Van Nieff can slot into the role of a 6 or an 8 as well if required. Rostyn Griffiths and Tiri are superb choices as centre-backs and Jorge Pereyra Diaz will lead the attacking line with his sharp positioning and boundless energy.

In terms of Indians, the Islanders have two excellent goalkeepers in Phurba Lachenpa and Mohammad Nawaz who could potentially play for many of the other ISL teams.

Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra and Mehtab Singh are excellent choices for the backline while the midfield has an abundance of talent to partner and combine with Van Nieff. Apuia, Vinit Rai, and Jayesh Rane have plenty of experience at consistently starting in the ISL.

While Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh have established themselves in the forward line, the likes of Gurkirat Singh and Vikram Pratap Singh have the ability to turn the game on its head off the bench.

#2 Great Replacements for Departed Players

There have been a lot of key departures from the Islanders after the summer transfer window opened. Three of them have been to Odisha FC, who have roped in former Mumbai City Head Coach Sergio Lobera.

Lobera's call was answered by Jahouh and Fall, two players that the Spaniard had introduced to the league all the way back in his successful tenure with FC Goa. He has also roped in Amey Ranawade, with whom he worked in the 2021-22 season in Mumbai.

They have also released Raynier Fernandes, Mandar Rao Desai and Rowllin Borges, among others.

Tiri is a perfect replacement for the ageing Mourtada Fall who had been replaced by Rostyn Griffiths in the starting XI. The Spanish left-footed centre-back is the most experienced foreigner in the ISL and has phenomenal ball-playing ability. He will be crucial in the Islanders playing out from the back.

Akash Mishra is the best left-back in the country at the moment and he's been signed to reinforce their left flank. Vinit Rai and Jayesh Rane bring tenacity to their midfield and two youngsters - Nathan Rodrigues and Franklin Nazareth - will bolster their depth and add more options.

While no player can completely replace what Ahmed Jahouh brings to a football pitch, Yoell Van Nieff has a lot of promise.

#3 Greg Stewart

Very few athletes impact a game in Indian football the way the Scot can and has. Winner of the Golden Ball in the previous edition of the Durand Cup, Greg Stewart was Mumbai City FC's most vital piece in their path to the shield win.

Despite eleven footballer being on the pitch for a team, sometimes one is enough. Greg Stewart has managed to prove himself that time and again, especially during his tenure with Jamshedpur FC a couple of seasons back.

His intelligence, ability, and footballing nous is matched by very few players plying their trade in the subcontinent. Any success that the Islanders achieve will more often than not be chanelled through his quality in the final third.

After losing in the final to Bengaluru FC last season, Greg Stewart and Co. will be raring to go all the way this time. Mumbai City FC begin their Durand Cup campaign against Mohammedan SC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on 5th August, 2023.