3 teams former ATK Mohun Bagan defender Tiri could join

­­­­After three years of plying his trade at ATK Mohun Bagan, Spanish defender Tiri announced his decision to part ways with the club. The 31-year-old was a consistent starter in his first two campaigns, making 38 appearances, before suffering a long-term injury towards the end of last season.

As a result, he was forced to watch the Mariners lift the ISL trophy from the sidelines. Tiri, however, returned to action after a year in the recently concluded Hero Super Cup 2023.

Despite a disappointing end to his Mohun Bagan career, Tiri’s contribution to the club was certainly crucial and his unwavering commitment will be fondly etched in the hearts of the Mariners faithful.

𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐢🐯 @Tiri1991 🏼 Thanks to the fans for all your love towards me! I would have liked to say goodbye in a different way, but things happened quickly and in life you have to make decisions and believe in new opportunities! i will miss you! Thank you… 🏼 Thanks @atkmohunbaganfc for these 3 years!🏼 Thanks to the fans for all your love towards me! I would have liked to say goodbye in a different way, but things happened quickly and in life you have to make decisions and believe in new opportunities! i will miss you!Thank you… Thanks @atkmohunbaganfc for these 3 years!🙏🏼 Thanks to the fans for all your love towards me! I would have liked to say goodbye in a different way, but things happened quickly and in life you have to make decisions and believe in new opportunities! i will miss you!♥️Thank you…🙏🏼 https://t.co/3KfCvfAUtx

While his future remains uncertain, reports suggest that the defender is set to stay in India for at least another season. On his day, the former Cadiz man is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the league.

Additionally, Tiri also has the experience and know-how of Indian football. He has been a consistent performer in the past for the likes of Atletico de Kolkata and Jamshedpur FC.

As a seasoned defender, his presence on the team could benefit several Indian Super League clubs in the upcoming seasons.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three ISL teams who should sign Tiri on a free transfer deal.

#1 Jamshedpur FC

A return to his former club could certainly be on the cards. Tiri rose to fame during his stint with Jamshedpur FC and was a vital cog during the club’s first three seasons in the Indian Super League.

After a successful season under Owen Coyle, the Red Miners looked like a shadow of themselves in the 2022-23 ISL season, finishing ninth in the standings. Their repeated defensive lapses cost them dearly and have been a constant source of frustration throughout the campaign.

Adding Tiri to the ranks would not only improve their defensive depth but also propel the club to challenge the front-runners. Furthermore, he could flourish in a well-known environment after a long spell on the sidelines.

#2 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC’s remarkable turnaround in form since the turn of the year was largely down to their ability to be resolute at the back. Although they faltered in the finals of the ISL and Hero Super Cup, the Blues were solid at the back, conceding only 14 goals in their last 17 games.

However, with Alan Costa and Sandesh Jhingan’s departure, Simon Grayson will look to add a couple of experienced defenders to the squad. Tiri’s defensive prowess, tactical intelligence, and ability to perform under pressure are a perfect fit for Bengaluru FC’s needs.

The Spanish defender is comfortable with the ball and could slot either into a back five or a back four as well. Fitness could be an issue, but signing Tiri could prove to be a shrewd business in the long run.

#3 Mumbai City FC

The ISL Shiled holders boast quality depth in every position. However, if rumors are to be believed, Mourtada Fall could be on his way out. As a result, Tiri could be on Mumbai City FC’s radar as the potential candidate to replace Fall.

Mehtab Singh and Rostyn Griffiths have formed an excellent partnership, but with the Islanders qualifying for the AFC Champions League, Des Buckingham will look to spread the workload and rotate the side.

This provides an opportunity for Tiri to slowly get back into full fitness and create an impact at Mumbai City FC. As a technically sound defender, his ability on the ball and proactive defending will be an asset to the Islanders.

