3 things Igor Stimac should do differently against Kyrgyz Republic

India will have the opportunity to clinch the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament when they face the Kyrgyz Republic on Tuesday, March 28. The atmosphere is expected to be electric as the Khuman Lampak Stadium hosts the penultimate game of the competition.

Despite a slender victory over Myanmar, Igor Stimac would have been delighted as his side displayed quality all over the pitch, with several players shining on the big stage.

However, India are set to face a tough challenge against the Kyrgyz Republic, with the White Falcons placed 94th in the FIFA rankings, 12 places above the Blue Tigers.

The game is expected to be even on all fronts as both sides prefer to maintain control of the ball and pose a threat on the break. Furthermore, this tactical battle will be enthralling, to say the least.

While Stimac’s tactical and personnel selection worked brilliantly against Myanmar, he is likely to experiment with his setup against the Kyrgyz Republic.

On that note, let’s take a look at three things India should do differently on Tuesday.

#1 Manvir Singh as a center-forward

Manvir Singh’s rise has been a story to cherish, but he is quite often seen as a utility player for the country. After a solid Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, the Mohun Bagan forward was impressive on the flanks against Myanmar and could be rewarded with a start against the Kyrgyz Republic.

However, with competition in wide areas at an all-time high, Stimac might resort to using Manvir centrally. The forward’s movement in the box has been lauded previously, and he can certainly play as a striker.

Sunil Chhetri has cemented the No.9 role for over a decade now, but age seems to have finally caught up with him. India are eager to find the skipper’s replacement in the long term, and their game against the Kyrgyz Republic serves as the perfect opportunity for Stimac to test Manvir in Chhetri’s role.

#2 A change on the flanks

The Blue Tigers possess an array of talent in wide areas. Mumbai City FC’s dynamic duo – Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh – started on the flanks in the 1-0 win over Myanmar and looked threatening.

However, they lacked quality with the final ball on more than one occasion. While their pace adds a huge advantage to the side, Stimac could evaluate his options ahead of the AFC Asian Cup scheduled to be held next year.

Naorem Mahesh Singh was handed his debut in the last game, and the hometown hero impressed his manager. He offers a different type of threat to Bipin and Chhangte, with his decision-making in the final third deemed to be his best quality.

Ritwik Das is another option for Stimac to consider. The dazzling winger was outstanding for Jamshedpur FC in the latter stages of the season and his creativity would benefit the side.

Both wingers are supremely talented and determined to fight for their spots in the squad. Stimac could hand them their first starts for the country in preparation for the AFC Asian Cup.

#3 Impetus on a defensive approach

Igor Stimac picked an attacking setup against Myanmar, with Anirudh Thapa and Mohammad Yasir given the license to push forward from midfield. This, however, left them exposed at the back on a couple of occasions.

The Croatian manager understandably preferred an attacking approach in the first game, as the opponents were compact and looked to limit space. But the Kyrgyz Republic are a side that are capable of punishing any errors.

The Blue Tigers can change their system from an attacking 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1. A double pivot in midfield could protect them from counter-attacks and provide an opportunity for the full-backs to advance higher up the pitch.

Suresh Singh Wangjam has excelled in this role for Bengaluru FC this season. Alongside the ever-present Jeakson Singh, Suresh could safeguard India’s defense and allow the front four to flourish.

