3 ways Mumbai City FC can exploit Bengaluru FC's weakness in the second leg of the ISL 2022-23 semifinal

Bengaluru FC overcame Mumbai City FC’s challenge with a scoreline of 1-0 in the first of the two-legged semifinals at the Mumbai Football Arena.

It was certainly a game of two halves, with the Islanders dominating the first 45 minutes. Des Buckingham’s men kept probing, but the Blues held their own and battled hard to keep the scores level.

The English tactician would have hoped for a similar performance in the second half, but it was Bengaluru’s turn to attack Mumbai’s territory. They did so with conviction, recording seven shots on target, but it was Sunil Chhetri’s glancing header in the 78th minute that made all the difference.

The hosts would have been disappointed with the result. They were flat and often predictable in the second half and struggled to defend against Bengaluru FC’s counter-attacks.

There could be several reasons for their frustrating performance, but Buckingham will be aware that his side did not meet the standards set previously. Nonetheless, they will have a chance to turn things around when both sides meet at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, March 12.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the ISL Shield holders can exploit Bengaluru FC’s resolute defense.

#1 Utilizing the space in the midfield

When Mumbai City FC were on the front foot in the first half, they regularly found space in the middle of the park. BFC started with a back five, with their three-man midfield man marking Mumbai’s midfielders.

Greg Stewart, Apuia, and Ahmed Jahouh often dragged Bengaluru’s midfield wider, which in turn created space centrally for left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy to attack.

This was displayed by the fact that Vignesh completed the most passes in the game and recorded two shots while also creating three chances.

Bengaluru FC's midfielders are dragged wider by Ahmed Jahouh, which in turn creates space for Vignesh in midfield (Image Credits: Hotstar)

Additionally, Stewart, who was marked by Suresh Singh Wangjam, made clever moves to drift beyond him. In the sequence below, Vignesh is free to carry the ball into space as Bengaluru FC defended with a back five.

Suresh is now forced to move wider to get tight on Vignesh. This, however, creates space for Stewart, who steps into the half-space and drives with the ball. He eventually slipped Jorge Pereyra Diaz in, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu denied him.

Image Credits: Hotstar

Mumbai City FC will hope to capitalize on the gaps in midfield during the second leg. They certainly have players who can make a difference if given the time and space to operate.

#2 Wide overloads

As mentioned above, Bengaluru FC struggled to close the midfield gap in the first half. But they remained narrow and compact in the second half, which restricted their opponents.

One strategy the Islanders did not use to full effect was to create wide overloads. Often, full-backs Rahul Bheke and Vignesh played inverted roles, while wingers Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh held the width.

Vignesh making an overlap to create space for Bipin Singh (Image Credits: Hotstar)

Bengaluru doubled up on Bipin and Chhangte and reduced their threat. But since they are a goal down, Buckingham could instruct his full-backs to overlap consistently, which in turn, creates room for the wingers to operate.

The duo have been lethal in front of goal, contributing a combined 26 goals for their team. The English manager would want to get the most out of them in order to turn the tie around.

#3 Roll of the dice

Mumbai City FC struggled to score past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu largely because of BFC’s ability to sniff out any danger in the box. The away side defended deeper and did not afford any space in or around the penalty area.

After Chhetri’s opener, Buckingham introduced 20-year-old striker Ayush Chhikara into the mix. He certainly looked lively, with his movement posing a few problems to Bengaluru’s center halves.

Starting Chhikara might not be in the manager’s plans, but he could roll the dice earlier if things do not go according to plan. Chhikara adds a presence in the box and his ability to regularly get into goal-scoring positions can be a game-changer.

Teams have found it difficult to break down the resilient Bengaluru FC backline, but with 54 goals to their name this season, Mumbai City FC can unquestionably shift gears and secure a place in the final.

