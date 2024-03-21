In an effort to improve their prospects of advancing to the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Indian men’s football team faces a crucial test against Afghanistan on Friday, March 22.

The Blue Tigers, positioned in Group A, commenced their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 triumph over Kuwait away from home, with Manvir Singh netting the decisive goal. However, they suffered a significant setback with a resounding 3-0 defeat against Qatar in Odisha.

Currently placed third in the table after Kuwait’s 4-0 victory over Afghanistan in November, India have an opportunity to strengthen their qualification chances by securing a victory against their rivals.

Despite being favorites to clinch a comfortable win, India’s recent form has been lackluster, with seven defeats in their last eight matches, including a disappointing performance in the Asian Cup. Igor Stimac and his team will be eager to bounce back, and these two upcoming games offer them the chance to do so.

“It’s a really important game for both teams. We played three games in the last two and a half years, and it was always tough. But, the team has changed significantly with many changes. We are expecting a much better Afghanistan than what we have seen against Qatar and Kuwait. We are very serious about a pro approaching this game,” Stimac explained in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan, ranked 158th in the world, have suffered two heavy defeats in their first two games of the qualifiers. Adding to their challenges, several key members of the team have opted to boycott the national team amid reported allegations of corruption within the board.

Nevertheless, their advantage lies with their head coach, Ashley Westwood, who has coaching experience in India. The English tactician previously led Bengaluru FC to victory in the I-League and, more recently, coached Punjab FC in 2021. Despite the odds being against them, the Lions of Khorasan will strive to give their best effort.

Afghanistan vs India: Match Details of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Match: Afghanistan vs India, Group A, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Venue: Prince Sultan Abdul Aziz Stadium, Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Timings: 12:30 AM IST, Friday, March 22.

Afghanistan vs India: Team News

India will be without Sahal Abdul Samad and Brandon Fernandes, with the former sidelined due to an injury sustained in the build-up to the clash. The latter is reportedly unwell.

Additionally, Sandesh Jhingan, who suffered a knee injury during the Asian Cup, is also unavailable. Igor Stimac could field in-form Vikram Pratap Singh upfront, with Sunil Chhetri likely to play behind the striker.

For Afghanistan, 18 players have boycotted the national team, leaving only Rahmat Akbari, Omid Popalzay, and Mosawer Ahadi from the squad that secured victory over Mongolia in the first round of qualifiers.

Afghanistan vs India: Predicted Lineup

Afghanistan: Ovays Azizi (GK), Mosawer Ahadi, Mahboob Hanifi, Zohim Islam Amiri, Habibulla Askar, Amshed Asekzai, Rahmat Akbari, Omid Popalzay, Mustafa Azadzoy (C), Balal Arezou, and Omid Musawi.

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Apuia, Manvir Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri (C), and Vikram Pratap Singh.

Afghanistan vs India: Prediction

India are undoubtedly heavy favorites, but they will be without their creative playmakers, which could potentially disrupt their rhythm. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are expected to employ a defensive approach, maintaining a solid shape and compactness while looking to hit India on the break.

However, considering the gap in the quality of available players for both teams, the Blue Tigers are anticipated to secure a comfortable victory, which could potentially propel them to second place in the table.

Prediction: Afghanistan 0-3 India

(The game will be telecasted on DD Sports and live-streamed on FanCode from 12:30 AM)