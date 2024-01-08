All you need to know about India's opponents Syria in the AFC Asian Cup 2024 

The highly awaited AFC Asian Cup is approaching, and the Indian men’s team are gearing up for a challenging test in the group stages against Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria.

Head coach Igor Stimac finalized the 26-man squad earlier last week, with the team currently training in Doha, Qatar. Despite being ranked lower than all three opponents, India will hope to secure a spot among the top two or qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Stimac’s decision to pick his battles will play a crucial role, and he will certainly have a keen focus on the clash against Syria on January 23. As India face Australia and Uzbekistan first, the match against Syria, who are ranked just ten places above India in the FIFA Rankings (92nd), could determine their qualification for the next round.

On that note, let’s delve into Syria’s recent form, key players, and their head-to-head record against the Blue Tigers, ahead of what promises to be a closely contested game.

Syria’s recent form

Syria secured the services of head coach Hector Cuper in February 2023. The Argentinian was renowned for his stints at top European clubs like Inter Milan, Valencia, and Parma at the start of the century. Cuper has also previously coached Mohamed Salah’s Egypt from 2015 to 2018.

Under Cuper’s guidance, the Qasioun Eagles have played nine games so far, where they have won three, drawn twice, and suffered four losses. Notably, they faced India’s Merdeka Tournament opponents Malaysia in September, securing a 2-2 draw, while also registered victories against Thailand and China.

Syria played against Japan and North Korea in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they won 1-0 against North Korea but faced a heavy defeat against Japan (5-0).

Leading up to the Asian Cup, they locked horns with another familiar opponent for India, the Kyrgyz Republic, which also resulted in a 1-1 draw. They are set to face Malaysia in a friendly on January 8 before kicking off their tournament against Uzbekistan on January 13.

Syria’s key players

Having recently recruited players of Syrian descent, Syria have added significant quality and shown consistent improvement.

Two noteworthy players making their debuts in the Asian Cup are Aiham Ousou and Jalil Elias. Ousou, born in Sweden, began his career at BK Hacken in the Swedish first division but rose to the limelight during his stint at Czech Republic club Slavia Prague.

The 23-year-old center-back is currently on loan at Hacken again, where he has played in the Europa League this season. Ousou will certainly be a key figure at the heart of Syria’s defense in their Asian Cup campaign.

Jalil Elias is a central midfielder by trade and has played in Argentina with the likes of Newell’s Old Boys and San Lorenzo. Currently, he plies his trade with the Malaysian club Darul Ta’zim.

But the linchpin of Syria’s squad is the 29-year-old forward Omar Khribin, who made his debut for the national team in 2015. The Blue Tigers will certainly need to keep an eye on the towering striker, as the team is built around him.

Khribin is well-known for his physical prowess and efficiency in front of goal. He made a mark during his tenure at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal SFC, scoring 36 goals during his five-year spell and clinching three league titles. He also won the AFC Player of the Year in 2017, while also scoring 10 goals in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification rounds.

Syria’s head-to-head record against India

India and Syria have crossed paths on six occasions in the past, maintaining a closely contested head-to-head record. The Blue Tigers have won three times, while Syria secured two wins.

The first game between these teams took place during the 2007 Nehru Cup, where Syria claimed a 3-2 victory in the opening game. However, India turned the tables in the finals, securing a 1-0 win to avenge their earlier loss.

Following clashes in the Nehru Cup, the teams engaged in three friendly matches in 2009 and 2012. The rivalry continued in the 2019 Intercontinental Cup, where India held on to a point, with Narender Gahlot scoring for the Blue Tigers.