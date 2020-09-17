All you need to know about ISL 2020-21 training grounds

We are gearing up for another exhilarating season of the Indian Super League, with the teams signing new players, extending the contracts of key individuals and even saying goodbye to a few legends.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 season of the ISL is set to take place in Goa as opposed to the traditional dynamic of home and away matches. All teams, except FC Goa, will be bereft of their own facilities and will be training and staying in the state for an extended period of about four months.

Earlier this month, the ISL assigned different training grounds to the teams. Let's have a look at each one of them.

A look at different training grounds assigned to ISL teams

#1 Salvador do Mundo: FC Goa

Salvador do Mundo Ground (Photo: Twitter)

According to an MOU signed between FC Goa and the Salvador do Mundo village panchayat earlier this year, the ISL club will be training their first-team players at the Salvador do Mundo ground, with a few young players getting a chance to train with established national team and foreign players.

The photo above was clicked last week and the ground is expected to be ready by the third week of October, with floodlights installed and grass expected to grow very soon.

Previously, the Gaurs trained at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, which will serve as the home ground for Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters for this season.

#2 Benaulim: ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Advertisement

The new team formed by the merger of the 2019-20 ISL champions and the 2019-20 I-League champions will be training at the beautiful Benaulim Football Ground often used to stage youth-team competitions.

Here is a video made outside the facility since security measures are already in place, and no one is being allowed to enter the ground.

This is Benualim ground Wch will be used bi ATKMB...people are not alllwd to enter anymore,security placed

(Today’s video)@MarcusMergulhao pic.twitter.com/OVXRwQMJAg — Jason Fernandes (@jasonfdes20) September 15, 2020

#3 Ella: Bengaluru FC

Ella Ground (Photo: Twitter)

2018-19 ISL champions Bengaluru FC are the third team alongside FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan FC to play their home games at the Fatorda Stadium.

The Blues will be training at the Ella ground often used by Dempo SC as a training ground. The Golden Eagles also play their Goa Professional League matches in this ground.