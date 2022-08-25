Army Green FT 0-0 Sudeva Delhi FC: Sudeva Delhi player ratings from lucky draw | 2022 Durand Cup

Army Green FT and Sudeva Delhi FC played out a goalless stalemate at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in the 2022 Durand Cup on Thursday (August 25).

Army Green were the better team for the entirety of the first half but were let down by their profligacy in the final third. Sudeva Delhi certainly improved after the break and created a few good chances. However, they too were inefficient in the final third, which allowed their opponents back into the game.

Army Green went on to create a few more chances in the final 10 minutes and deserved to win the game. They will be disappointed with just picking up a point while Sudeva Delhi have plenty to work on after an underwhelming display.

Here are the player ratings for the I-League side from the contest:

Kabir Kohli - 6/10

Kohli saved most of Army Green's shots with ease but let one slip through his grasp late on. Luckily for him, the ball went wide of the post.

Nitesh Darjee - 5/10

Darjee was caught out defensively on multiple occasions, losing his man on set-pieces only to see the player ultimately waste the chance. He was lucky to come away with a clean sheet from this match.

Kareem Omolaja Nurain - 6.5/10

Nurain complemented the excellent Nishchal Chandan superbly, making some key interventions in the first half. He also sent a beautiful pass over the top to Seiminmang Machong, who wasted the opportunity.

Nishchal Chandan - 8/10

Chandan was Sudeva Delhi's best player by a country mile. He won virtually every aerial duel, was a monster on the ground inside the box, and helped his side pass out from the back as well in a brilliant display.

Sukhandeep Singh - 5.5/10

Sukhandeep Singh was beaten at times by the Army Green wingers' pace and also looked a little soft when going shoulder-to-shoulder, leading to avoidable fouls.

Lawmnasangzuala - 6.5/10

Lawmnasangzuala was very active in midfield, constantly getting past his marker to keep the ball moving. His final passes could've been better but he wasn't helped by the lack of movement ahead of him.

Karthik Panicker - 6.5/10

Panicker made some encouraging runs into the final third in the first half and set up a good chance for Akbar Khan after the break.

Sinam Maichael Singh - 5.5/10

Maichael Singh missed one of Sudeva Delhi's best chances of the match by refusing to shoot after going through on goal. He also lacked penetration with his passing.

Akbar Khan - 6/10

Khan got into some good positions and fired a decent effort wide in the second half but his set-piece delivery was a letdown.

Seiminmang Machong - 6/10

Machong worked hard up front but made a mess of a chance after latching onto Nurain's ball over the top by taking it wide and losing the ball. He was replaced at half time.

Sridarth Nongmeikapam - 6.5/10

Nongmeikapam forced a couple of decent saves from the goalkeeper while also winning the ball high up the pitch for Sudeva Delhi on a couple of occasions. However, his first touch let him down at times and his crossing needs some improvement.

Substitutes

Basit Ahmed - 5/10

Ahmed was the side's focal point of attack in the second half and struggled to really get into the game, barring a couple of efforts that sailed well over the crossbar.

Lamlallian ST - 6/10

Lamlallian injected some energy into a tiring Sudeva Delhi midfield but couldn't really change the result of the game,

Lunkim Khongsai - 6/10

Khongsai was restricted to defensive work during his time on the pitch and did a decent job.

Ramesh Chhetri - 6/10

Chhetri was forced to drop deep to help Sudeva Delhi keep their clean sheet intact and did so with no real opportunity to cause damage upfront.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar