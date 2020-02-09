ATK 3-1 Odisha FC: 5 Hits and Flops | ISL 2019-20

Roy Krishna (Image: ISL)

ATK has managed to shake off FC Goa from the top spot with a 3-1 victory over Odisha FC at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Striker Roy Krishna handed ATK an unassailable lead after he scored thrice within 18 minutes in the second half. Odisha's Manuel Onwu pulled one back in the 67th minute. But, that sole goal proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Josep Gombau's side are forced to head home with the top-four qualification in severe irresolution.

It was a dry spell during the first half because chances weren't arriving thick and fast. Half-time team talk from Antonio Habas proved to be a turnaround. Within four minutes of taking up the field in the second half, Roy Krishna opened his scoring from a corner, before scoring two, with one being a phenomenal goal, and another one being a routine finish.

Manuel Onwu, who was stuck with goal drought at Bengaluru FC, added his third goal for his temporary club. The scoreline wasn't troubled despite a flurry of chances being manufactured later in the game.

There were plenty of individual performances to analyse as ATK successfully overcome Odisha to sit at the top of the pile.

#1 Hit - Roy Krishna (ATK)

Striker Roy Krishna became the second player to score a hat-trick for the two-time champions, ATK. The Fiji international needed just 14 minutes to achieve that feat after opening the score in the 49th minute. He then went on to score again in the 60th and 63rd minute.

Since Odisha showed defensive character and strength in the first half, the hosts struggled to penetrate through their opponent's defence. However, in the second half, the hosts, especially Roy Krishna, produced a sucker punch on Odisha with three quick goals to seal the tenth victory of the campaign.

Roy Krishna was as devastating as it gets with the variety of his goals today. The striker broke the deadlock from close range after he was left unmarked from a set-piece delivery.

One became two after Mandi picked out Roy Krishna with a long ball. The striker showed his bursting pace to beat Carlos Delgado to the delivery and audaciously chipped the ball over the goalkeeper. For the third goal, Edu Garcia pinched the ball off Marcos Tebar. The ball fell into the legs of Jayesh Rane, who sent a cross gracefully to the feet of Roy Krishna. The striker was never going to commit a mistake from close range and slotted the ball past Francisco Dorronsoro.

Roy Krishna won the Hero of the Match award for this fantastic goal show. If he manages to remain fit till the end of the campaign, ATK have a great chance of getting hands on the trophy.

