ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Jamshedpur FC: Player Ratings as Red Miners clinch League Winners Shield

Jamshedpur FC edged ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in the final league-stage match of the 2021-22 ISL season to lift the League Winners Shield.

Following an entertaining but goalless first half, the Red Miners took the lead in the 56th minute through Ritwik Das' excellent finish. The Mariners, who needed to win by a two-goal margin to lift the Shield, tried hard but couldn't break down their opponents.

The win meant Jamshedpur FC finished atop the ISL standings with 43 points from 20 matches. ATK Mohun Bagan finished third, six points behind Owen Coyle's side.

On that note, here are the player ratings from the match:

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh - 6/10

Amrinder Singh was mostly confident with his handling and made a couple of decent saves but was helpless for the Jamshedpur FC goal.

Subhasish Bose - 6/10

Bose began the game well and gave ATK Mohun Bagan an extra outlet in attack. However, his final pass lacked quality and his influence decreased after half-time.

Jose Arroyo - 6/10

Tiri put in a decent shift but needed to be better with his passing, completing just 68% of his attempts to find a teammate. He made a block, an interception and a tackle defensively, and took a well-struck shot that just whistled past the post.

Sandesh Jhingan - 6/10

Jhingan made a couple of crucial interventions in the first half but could do nothing about the goal.

Pritam Kotal - 6/10

Kotal gave the ball away in a dangerous area towards the end of the first half but luckily for him, Jamshedpur FC couldn't capitalize on it. He put in a decent shift otherwise, making two tackles, a block and a clearance.

Liston Colaco - 7/10

Colaco put in a bright performance, delivering as many as four key passes for his teammates, who couldn't capitalize on any of them. He also forced Rehenesh into a good save from a free-kick, won 11 duels and completed four dribbles.

Carl McHugh - 6/10

McHugh put in a good shift, spraying passes around in the ATK Mohun Bagan midfield and even recording two key passes. However, he was sacrificed early in the second half in favor of another attacker.

Lenny Rodrigues - 6/10

Rodrigues kept things moving in midfield while also protecting his backline well, making two tackles.

Manvir Singh - 5.5/10

Manvir Singh had just 31 touches and didn't take a single shot. The ATK Mohun Bagan forward completed two dribbles and won six duels but his side needed more from him.

Joni Kauko - 6.5/10

Kauko worked hard and his physicality was a problem at times for Jamshedpur FC. He had a few moments of quality, laying out a key pass and completing four dribbles but ultimately couldn't get the goal his side needed.

Roy Krishna - 6/10

ATK Mohun Bagan didn't get Krishna sufficiently involved in this match. He managed just 34 touches and no shots on target, though he helped them stitch together some decent moves.

Substitutes

David Williams - 6/10

Williams came on for McHugh in the 53rd minute. He took a couple of decent shots from a distance but didn't do much else.

Prabir Das - 6/10

Das replaced Kotal in the 63rd minute. He made an impact defensively, recording two clearances, a block, an interception and a tackle.

Ashutosh Mehta - 6/10

Mehta came on for Rodrigues in the 63rd minute. He completed 82% of his passes and provided an extra option going forward.

Kiyan Nassiri - 6/10

Nassiri replaced Bose in the 85th minute. He had just one touch of the ball in his 12 minutes on the pitch.

JFC's Peter Hartley and ATKMB's Roy Krishna in action. [Credits: ISL]

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh - 6.5/10

Rehenesh made a couple of smart saves and commanded his box well to register a clean sheet.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6.5/10

Lallawmawma did well to stop ATK Mohun Bagan from attacking the left flank, recording two tackles and two interceptions. His final product suffered as a result, but Jamshedpur FC won't mind at all.

Peter Hartley - 7.5/10

Hartley continues to impress and put in a fantastic shift in central defense to keep ATK Mohun Bagan at bay. Aside from effectively marshaling his troops, he also made four clearances, two tackles and two interceptions while winning four out of five duels.

🤩



Shower all your to our beast!



#ATKMBJFC #JamKeKhelo The 'Hero of the Match' is none other than our leader, our Captain, Peter Hartley!

Eli Sabia - 7/10

Sabia also put in a solid performance at the heart of the Jamshedpur FC backline to help his team secure a win. He recorded the same defensive figures as Hartley, but completed just 35% of his passes.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 6.5/10

Renthlei struggled at times against Colaco but grew into the game to make two tackles and a clearance. He also registered two key passes going forward but was substituted at half-time, possibly due to a shoulder injury.

Jitendra Singh - 6.5/10

Jitendra Singh did well to close down spaces in midfield, ending the night with a game-high four tackles. He also won four ground duels and did his share of the dirty work to keep ATK Mohun Bagan at bay.

Pronay Halder - 6.5/10

Like his midfield partner, Halder put in a good shift without doing anything spectacular. He was involved in a couple of risky tackles but came out with three vital interceptions, two clearances and two tackles in the Jamshedpur FC midfield.

Ritwik Das - 7.5/10

Das missed a good chance to set up Chukwu after stealing the ball from Kotal high up the pitch. He improved tenfold in the second half to score the match-winner with a sweetly-struck first-time effort.

From thereon, he seemed to be everywhere on the pitch, even laying out a key pass to keep ATK Mohun Bagan on their toes.





OUR YOUNG LAD STRIKES YET AGAIN WITH A BEAUTIFUL FINISH INTO THE BOTTOM CORNER TO TAKE US INTO THE LEAD! 🤩



WE WANT MORE!



#ATKMBJFC #JamKeKhelo RITWWWWIIIK DASSSS IT ISSSSS!

Greg Stewart - 6.5/10

Stewart's dribble led to Jamshedpur FC's goal but he wasn't his usual influential self in this match. He still managed a key pass, completed two dribbles and got a shot on target. However, Owen Coyle will hope his star player does better in the semi-finals.

Boris Singh Thangjam - 5.5/10

Thangjam clocked just 22 minutes before being substituted due to an injury.

Daniel Chukwu - 6/10

Chukwu put in a hardworking performance but was kept largely quiet by the ATK Mohun Bagan defense. He had just one attempt on target and completed a dribble while also helping Jamshedpur FC defend set-pieces.

Substitutes

Seiminlen Doungel - 6.5/10

Doungel replaced Thangjam in the 23rd minute. He won the ball well for Jamshedpur FC's goal and also made three tackles.

PC Laldinpuia - 7/10

Laldinpuia came on for Renthlei at half-time. He kept Colaco extremely quiet in the opening stanza of the second half and recorded a game-high five tackles. The full-back also managed three interceptions and three clearances in an excellent cameo off the bench.





Dinpuia and Len making no mistake in their clearance duty and keeping away ATKMB's attack at bay.



ATKMB 0-1 JFC



#ATKMBJFC #JamKeKhelo 61' Clearance duty!

Jordan Murray - 6/10

Murray replaced Chukwu in the 68th minute. He helped his side hold the ball with time running out to frustrate ATK Mohun Bagan.

Alex Lima - 6/10

Lima came on for Stewart in the 82nd minute. He had just seven touches of the ball and didn't really impact the game.

Sandip Mandi - 5/10

Mandi replaced Doungel in the 82nd minute. He had no touches of the ball in nearly 15 minutes on the pitch, with his side setting up to defend.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee