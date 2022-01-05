ATK Mohun Bagan 2-2 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings as Nizams go top of ISL 2021-22 table after last-gasp equalizer

Hyderabad FC moved to the summit of the ISL table for the first time in their history following a 2-2 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan.

Match 50 of this season's ISL saw a goal after just 12 seconds with David Williams firing home the Mariners' opener. The Nizams then hit back through Bartholomew Ogbeche following a mistake by Amrinder Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan took the lead again through an Asish Rai own goal only for Javier Siverio to score an injury-time leveler for Hyderabad FC.

Here are the player ratings for both teams from this engaging ISL 2021-22 contest:

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh - 5.5/10

It was arguably the most topsy-turvy performance from a goalkeeper this season. Amrinder Singh was nervousness personified in the first half, making the mistake for the first goal, and was lucky to concede just once. He improved massively in the second half, but could do nothing about Siverio's header.

Prabir Das - 6/10

Das did his job well on the night, keeping Hyderabad FC's Nikhil Poojari quiet for almost the whole game.

Jose Arroyo - 6/10

Arroyo won several important headers for ATK Mohun Bagan but completely lost Siverio for the Nizams' equalizer.

Pritam Kotal - 6/10

Kotal was solid, making multiple vital interceptions to thwart Hyderabad FC's attacking intentions. But he too was in no man's land for Siverio's late goal.

Ashutosh Mehta - 6.5/10

Mehta put in a workhorse performance at right-back, keeping Aniket Jadhav largely in check. His impact waned in the second half but he did make some vital recovery tackles.

Carl McHugh - 6/10

McHugh started the game well for ATK Mohun Bagan, recording a key pass and two tackles. He unfortunately had to be taken off late in the first half due to a head injury.

Deepak Tangri - 5.5/10

Tangri looked largely solid in the first half against Hyderabad FC, but was hooked off at half-time for Lenny Rodrigues.

Liston Colaco - 5.5/10

Colaco had a below-par outing for the Mariners and was handled well by Asish Rai. He did get into some good positions, but put arguably the best chance of the game wide instead of extending his side's lead.

Hugo Boumous - 7/10

Boumous was a constant threat to Hyderabad FC when on the ball. He assisted Williams' opener with a cheeky backheel and went on to lay out three key passes.

Manvir Singh - 6.5/10

Manvir Singh worked hard defensively, making two tackles, but got no shots on target on the night like his fellow winger Colaco.

David Williams - 8/10

Williams was the star of the show for the Mariners on the night. His strike for their opener caught the Nizams unawares while it was his cross that led to Rai's own goal as well. Overall, he had a team-high four key passes and also contributed with two tackles.

ATK Mohun Bagan looked underwhelming without him on the pitch.

ATK Mohun Bagan Substitutes

Joni Kauko - 6.5/10

Kauko replaced McHugh in the first half. He initially struggled to impact the game, but got the header that led to his side's go-ahead goal.

Lenny Rodrigues - 6/10

It was a hardworking performance from Rodrigues, who came on for Tangri at half-time. He constantly broke down Hyderabad FC's forays forward and distributed the ball well.

Roy Krishna - 6/10

Krishna came on for Williams in the 72nd minute. The ATK Mohun Bagan substitute did cause problems for the Nizams' backline but wasn't a significant enough goal threat.

Subhashish Bose - N/A

Bose replaced Colaco in the 89th minute to help his side hold the lead. Unfortunately, he could do nothing about Hyderabad FC's equalizer.

