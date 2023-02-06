ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Player ratings for the Blues | ISL 2022-23

ATK Mohun Bagan lost to Bengaluru FC 2-1 in their 16th game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Kolkata on Sunday, February 5. It was Bengaluru FC's 17th game of the season.

Neither side has had the best of starts to the season. ATK Mohun Bagan have been in the top six throughout the season, but haven't been where they wish to be. Bengaluru FC have had a poor season as per their standards and are in a tough situation as far as qualification for the playoffs is concerned.

ATK Mohun Bagan started the game in fourth place in the points table, having won their previous game against Odisha FC 2-0.

Bengaluru FC came into the game placed seventh in the points table, having won their previous game 3-1 against Chennaiyin FC.

A win would have taken the Mariners to third in the points table, while three points would have seen the Blues from Bangalore climb to sixth in the points table.

The match started like a boxing bout with both sides landing early punches on their opponents.

Neither team, though, were able to convert the early chances they created. Asish Rai saw his low pile driver being saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the 19th minute.

Bengaluru FC created better chances and Sivasakthi Narayanan missed the best chance of the game in the 32nd minute. Roy Krishna played a brilliant through ball to him, and the young forward was one-on-one with the keeper but failed to score from that situation. Vishal Kaith made a good save to deny Bengaluru FC the opening goal.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

The second half started on a similar note compared to the first half. Bengaluru FC created better chances but failed to convert them. ATK Mohun Bagan too had their share of chances but couldn't score.

Javi Hernandez scored with a nicely hit left-footed volley in the 78th minute from a Naorem Roshan cross.

With the lead in hand, the Blues created more chances and kept the Mariners under pressure.

Kaith spilled a Pablo Perez cross in the 90th minute and it fell straight to Krishna and he made no mistake in tapping the ball into an open net.

With a two-goal lead and just injury time left, the game was sealed for Bengaluru FC.

The game looked over but Dimitri Petratos hit a stunning strike in added time which took a deflection off Alan Costa and beat Gurpreet.

The match ended with the scoreboard reading 2-1 in favor of Bengaluru FC. With this win, the Blues from Bangalore moved to sixth in the points table.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from today's game

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (6.5): Gurpreet had a fine game today. He made some crucial saves and looked solid as the last man on defense for Bengaluru FC. He made three saves and four punches during the game.

Alan Costa (6): Alan Costa was kept busy by ATK Mohun Bagan's attackers and was overall good. He did have a few issues dealing with the attackers.

Alan had a tough time dealing with ATKMB's attackers (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Sandesh Jhingan (6): Jhingan had an average game and tried his best to contain ATK Mohun Bagan's forwards. He made some mistakes.

Parag Shrivas (6): Parag had a bit of a slow start but as the game grew he got better. He had a total of four shots at goal during the game today.

Prabir Das (6): Prabir had an average game today, he was able to create one chance and couldn't do more than that.

Naorem Roshan Singh (7): Roshan had a good game today. He kept Asish Rai busy and had an assist to his name. He put six crosses into the box today.

Rohit Kumar (7.5): Rohit had another fine game today. He didn't allow ATK Mohun Bagan to control the game in midfield. He was crucial in Bengaluru FC winning a lot of second balls.

Javier Hernandez (8.5): Javi Hernandez was the man of the match today. He scored with a brilliant left-footed volley.

Suresh Singh Wangjam (7): Suresh worked hard in midfield today, and he was crucial in breaking up a lot of ATK Mohun Bagan attacks in midfield.

Roy Krishna (7.5): Roy Krishna scored in the 90th minute with a simple tap-in. He was crucial for the and often dropped deep to create space for Siva upfront.

Sivasakthi Narayanan (5.5): Siva didn't have the best of games today. He was poor upfront and missed a good opportunity to give his side the lead.

Substitutes:

Pablo Perez (6.5): Pablo replaced Siva in the 82nd minute and had an impactful game today. It was from his cross that the visitors scored their second goal.

Bruno Silva (N/A): Bruno replaced Javi in added time and didn't play enough minutes to be given a rating

Sunil Chhetri (N/A): Chhetri replaced Krishna in added time and didn't play enough minutes to be given a rating.

