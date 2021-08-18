ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC preview, prediction, line-ups and more | AFC Cup 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan FC face Bengaluru FC in an all-India clash on matchday one of the AFC Cup 2021 Group Stage at the National Stadium in Male, Maldives. The two teams have been drawn in Group E of the AFC Cup alongside Basundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya S&RC (Maziya).

Bengaluru FC overcame a stern Club Eagles (Maldives) clash in the playoff round with a 1-0 win after walking past Tribhuvan Army FC (Nepal) in the preliminary round with a 5-0 win. A piledriver from Jayesh Rane was the solitary goal of the game against Eagles.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have not played a single competitive game since their ISL final loss to Mumbai City FC courtesy of a late goal from Bipin Singh. The Mariners qualified for the group stage right away after the newly merged side decided to retain Mohun Bagan's earned spot in the group stage by winning the I-League 2019-20.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru: AFC Cup Head to Head Results

ATK Mohun Bagan have played Bengaluru FC twice in the ISL 2020-21 as a newly merged entity. The Mariners won both legs of the league stage with 1-0 and 2-0 scorelines.

Bengaluru FC had a 5-2 lead in head-to-head results against the erstwhile ATK side while it trailed 5-2 against Mohun Bagan on head-to-head results prior to the merger.

Bengaluru FC form guide: W-L-L-W-W (Latest on the right)

ATK Mohun Bagan FC form guide: D-L-D-L-W (Latest on the right)

It’s been a long wait, but it’s finally MATCHDAY again! 🤩



We take the field vs Bengaluru FC in an #AFCCup encounter which promises to be one for the ages! ✨



Let’s go, #Mariners! 💚❤️#JoyMohunBagan#ATKMohunBagan #IndianFootball #MarinersInAsia pic.twitter.com/xxpWSgRbnN — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) August 18, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: AFC Cup Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan

Joni Kauko will not be available due to national team commitments while Sandesh Jhingan has traveled to Croatia to join Sibenik. Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Ashutosh Singh and Amrinder Singh have joined ATK Mohun Bagan.

Bengaluru FC

No new changes reported. Prince Ibara, Edmund Lalrindika and Harmanpreet Singh are not available due to previous health concerns.

IT'S MATCHDAY IN MALE! ⚡



The Blues begin their Asian conquest with a Group D opener against ATK Mohun Bagan at the National Stadium, in the Maldives. 🔥



Catch all the action live on the STAR Sports Network, Hotstar or JioTV. 📱🖥#WeAreBFC #BluesInAsia #ATKMBVBFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/dUexQL9HTi — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 18, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Bengaluru FC: AFC Cup Predicted Line-ups

Bengaluru FC (4-1-3-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Alan Costa, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Sarthak Golui, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Udanta Singh, Muhammed Ashique, Cleiton Silva, Yrondu Musavu-King

ATK Mohun Bagan (3-4-3): Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Sumit Rathi, Ashutosh Singh, Hugo Boumous, Lenny Rodrigues, Subhasish Bose, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, David Williams

Bengaluru FC advanced to Group E with a 1-0 win over Club Eagles in the play-off. (Image: AFC)

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Bengaluru FC: AFC Cup Prediction

Bengaluru FC struggled to get going against a depleted Club Eagles side and have a big challenge to restrict ATK Mohun Bagan. The Mariners are arguably one of the strongest teams in South Asia at the moment and are expected to get a comfortable win.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan FC 2-0 Bengaluru FC

