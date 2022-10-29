ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 29, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with East Bengal FC in one of the most anticipated matches of the season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, October 29. This will be the second match of a doubleheader, with Hyderabad FC facing FC Goa in the first.

ATK Mohun Bagan last played almost two weeks ago, beating the Kerala Blasters 5-2 in what was supposed to be a tough away assignment. However, Dimitri Petratos' hat-trick helped the Mariners walk away as comfortable winners.

East Bengal also registered their first win of the season in their last outing against NorthEast United FC. It was a deserved 3-1 win for Stephen Constantine's side who comfortably dominated the match.

Squads to Choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, and Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, and Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, and Ningombam Engson Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, and Liston Colaco.

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, and Pawan Kumar.

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, and Nabi Khan.

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana-Luwang, and Amarjit Singh.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Himanshu Jangra.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith(GK), Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.

East Bengal

Kamaljit Singh (GK), Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jordan O'Doherty, Charis Kyriakou, Semboi Haokip, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, and Suhair VP.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC

Date: October 29, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Derbies are always difficult to call, and with a rivalry this intense, it's going to be a tough job setting up a good Dream11 team. While ATK Mohun Bagan scored five goals in their last outing, one has the feeling this game won't be that high scoring, considering the cagey manner in which East Bengal's other games have gone.

It will all once again come down to the quality in the midfield of both teams, with Jordan O'Doherty, Joni Kauko, and Hugo Boumous among the players I'm keeping in both teams. Cleiton Silva and Dimitri Petratos are the other two who find themselves in both the suggestions. Brendan Hamill is the only defender I've retained on both my suggestions.

Both East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan have some exciting differential options listed as forwards such as Haokip, Suhair VP, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Liston Colaco, and Manvir Singh. However, the three-forward limit means that it's important to select the right options from above.

As for the captaincy, Jordan O'Doherty, Hugo Boumous, Cleiton Silva, and Dimitri Petratos look the best options for the armband.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Brendan Hamill, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Joni Kauko, Jordan O'Doherty, Liston Colaco, Cleiton Silva, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos. Vice-captain: Jordan O'Doherty.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Sarthak Golui, Charis Kyriakou, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Jordan O'Doherty, VP Suhair, Cleiton Silva, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Hugo Boumous. Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva.

