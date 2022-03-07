ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - March 7th, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Jamshedpur FC in the final league-stage match of the Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 on Monday, March 7. The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda will host this contest.

The Mariners are placed third in the table with 37 points in 19 games and have already qualified for the playoffs. They will be eyeing a win against the table-toppers with hopes of finishing in the top two. In their previous fixture, they defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Roy Krishna.

The Red Miners, on the other hand, have been in good form and are currently on a six-game winning streak. With 40 points in 19 games, they are atop the table and will aim to end the league in first place and seal their place in the AFC Champions League.

In their previous game, they thrashed Odisha FC 5-1. Daniel Chukwu netted a brace while Ritwik Das, Jordan Murray, and Ishan Pandita scored a goal apiece.

When the two sides met earlier this season, the Red Miners came out on top 2-1.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK), Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco.

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia (C), PC Laldinpuia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Alexandre Lima, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22, Match 110.

Date and time: Monday, 7 March 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Amrinder Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Eli Sabia, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Hugo Boumous, Alex Lima, Joni Kauko, Ritwik Kumar-Das, Greg Stewart, Roy Krishna.

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Tiri.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

TP Rehenesh, Peter Hartely, Pritam Kotal, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Seiminlen Doungel.

Captain: Liston Colaco | Vice-captain: Manvir Singh.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra