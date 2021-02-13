ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with each other in Match No. 94 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan won their last three matches and will come into this fixture with a lot of confidence. They beat Kerala Blasters (3-2), Odisha FC (4-1), and Bengaluru FC (2-0) with Roy Krishna scoring five of their nine goals. Manvir Singh and Marcelinho also scored two goals each.

If ATK Mohun Bagan manage to get a win, they will topple Mumbai City FC momentarily to occupy the top position. A victory will also give them a huge boost ahead of the Kolkata Derby against SC East Bengal.

Jamshedpur FC arrive in this match on the back of a slim 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC. They have collected six points in their last three encounters, but the matches were against teams in the bottom half of the table.

Nerijus Valskis missed Jamshedpur's last game owing to an injury. His availability for the crunch encounter remains uncertain.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head

After the acquisition of 80% shares of Mohun Bagan by ATK-owned RPSG, the two sides have faced each other only once. Jamshedpur FC emerged as 2-1 winners in that match.

Top scorers from the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan - Roy Krishna (12)

Jamshedpur FC - Nerijus Valskis (8)

Clean sheets from the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan - Arindam Bhattacharya (9)

Jamshedpur FC - Rehenesh TP (7)

More stats and numbers from the current season

Most Saves: Arindam Bhattacharya - 46 (ATKMB), Rehenesh TP - 46 (JFC)

Most Passes: Lenny Rodrigues - 534 (ATKMB), Aitor Monroy - 659 (JFC)

Most Interceptions: Pritam Kotal - 31 (ATKMB), Stephen Eze - 52 (JFC)

Most Tackles: Carl McHugh - 85 (ATKMB), Aitor Monroy - 96 (JFC)

Most Touches: Pritam Kotal - 781 (ATKMB), Aitor Monroy - 851 (JFC)

Most Assists: Manvir Singh - 3 (ATKMB), Aitor Monroy - 3 (JFC)

Most Shots: Roy Krishna - 47 (ATKMB), Nerijus Valskis - 41 (JFC)