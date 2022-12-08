Struggling Jamshedpur FC will travel to Kolkata to face recovering ATK Mohun Bagan in a vital Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday, December 8.

After a 1-0 victory over Bengaluru FC in their previous encounter, the Mariners will be hoping to grab another three points in the opening clash of matchweek 10.

Thanks to a lone goal from Dimitri Petratos, Juan Ferrnado's team trumped the Blues in their own backyard.

The Green and Maroon Brigade currently have 16 points from eight games and another victory will take them level on points with second-placed Hyderabad FC.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are coming into the game on the back of their fifth consecutive defeat. In their last outing, the Red Miners slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters FC.

Aidy Boothroyd's side have shown no cohesion since the start of the season and are currently 10th in the standings with just four points.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Team news

ATKMB: The Mariners are not expected to alter their starting lineup massively. Manvir Singh suffered a slight niggle in their last game. Ferrando said the Indian forward is working with physiologists and doctors. A decision on his inclusion will be made late on Thursday.

JFC: The Red Miners will be without Wellington Priori for the clash. But having Eli Sabia back, starting alongside Peter Hartley, will be a massive boost for Boothroyd.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted Lineups

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Hugo Boumous, Dimitrios Petratos.

JFC: TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhuri, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Boris Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas; Daniel Chima Chukwu, Ishan Pandita.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

Given their recent form, the Mariners will start as the favorites. Over the past five matches, Jamshedpur FC haven't been able to knit together a complete performance at any stage. Although the return of Eli Sabia and the addition of Rafael Crivellaro is a massive boost for the Red Miners, the Kolkata giants will still have the upper hand.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 Jamshedpur FC

