ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

By Sayantan Guha
Modified Dec 08, 2022 05:06 PM IST
With a win, ATK Mohun Bagan can go level on points with Hyderabad FC.
ATK Mohun Bagan will welcome struggling Jamshedpur FC to Kolkata in a vital Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday, December 8.

The Mariners trumped Bengaluru FC 1-0 in their previous outing and are currently fourth in the standings with 16 points from eight games. Another win will put them level on points with second-placed Hyderabad FC.

Even after the victory over the Blues, head coach Juan Ferrando expressed his discontent when it came to his team's performance in possession. However, the Kolkata giants will have a chance to put it all to bed with a clinical performance against the Red Miners.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are coming into the game on the back of their fifth consecutive defeat. In their last outing, the Men of Steel suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Kerala Blasters FC. However, Eli Sabia's return and the signing of Rafael Crivellaro will give Aidy Boothroyd's side some much-needed boost.

The two teams have locked horns on four previous occasions, with the Red Miners winning thrice. The Green and Marine Brigade have only won once.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 46.

Date & Time: Thursday, December 8, 2022, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Telecast details

The 46th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on December 8.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Live streaming details

The match between the Mariners and the Men of Steel can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
