ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 8, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Odisha FC on Saturday, January 8 in an exciting encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL). The match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan came back strong with two consecutive victories after a string of disappointing results before the draw against Hyderabad FC. With 15 points from nine matches, the Mariners are in a good position in the ISL table.

A win against Odisha FC will send them to the top, something Juan Ferrando will be keenly looking forward to.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC will be riding high on confidence after their win against Mumbai City FC. The Juggernauts were on a four-match winless streak, leaking a number of goals before they faced the Islanders. They completed an emphatic comeback to take home all three points, courtesy of Jerry Mawihmingthanga's fantastic performance.

Odisha FC are seventh in the ISL table with 13 points to their name. A win in this game would be enough to send them into the top four and get them competing for the playoffs again.

ATK Mohun Bagan will also be keen to get maximum points from the fixture and get into a position to win the league. Overall, this match promises to be an interesting one.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Ravi Rana, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Ricky Shabong, Ashutosh Mehta, Deepak Tangri, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Bidyananda Singh, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, N Engson Singh, SK Sahil, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Kiyan Giri.

Odisha FC

﻿

Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Nikhil Prabhu, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna.

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Sahil Panwar, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javier Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridai Cabrera.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021-22.

Date & Time: January 8, 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Kamaljit Singh, Pritam Kotal, Sahil Panwar, Deepak Tangri, Hector Rodas, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna.

Captain: Roy Krishna | Vice-captain: Liston Colaco.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Victor Mongil, Joni Kauko, Javi Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Jonathas, Aridai Cabrera, David Williams.

Captain: Aridai Cabrera | Vice-captain: David Williams

Edited by Anantaajith Ra