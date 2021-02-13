ATKMB vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ISL match - February 14th, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will clash in Sunday evening's kick-off match in the ISL. A win for ATK Mohun Bagan will take them to the top of the table, momentarily toppling league-leaders Mumbai City FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan has scored 22 goals in 16 matches. Moreover, they have conceded the least number of goals (10) in the tournament. This balance between their attack and defense has helped them see out crunch games.

Jamshedpur FC have their targets set on the final playoff spot. They have 21 points from 17 matches and are currently sixth in the table. Scoring goals is a concern for them as they have hit the back of the net just 4 in their last seven matches.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Lenny Rodrigues, N Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, David Williams, Komal Thatal, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC

Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Pawan Kumar, TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Boris Singh Thangjam, Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Laldinliana Renthlei, Manash Protim Gogoi, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Billu Teli, Gaurab, Gorachand Mamdi, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jitendra Singh, Mohammad Mobashir, Manisana Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Aniket Jadhav, Bhupender Singh, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Sapam Kennedy, William Lalnunfela

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder, David Williams, Marcelinho, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (GK), Narender Gehlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, William Lalnunfela, Farukh Choudhary, Seiminlen Doungel, David Grande

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: February 14, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

ATKMB vs JFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for the ISL encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC

Fantasy Suggestions #1 - Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Aitor Monroy, Manvir Singh, Alexandre Lima, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Roy Krishna, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-captain - Marcelo Leite Pereira

Fantasy Suggestions #2 - Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Stephen Eze, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Aitor Monroy, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Roy Krishna, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande

Captain - David Grande, Vice-captain - Manvir Singh