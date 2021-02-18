ATKMB vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 19th, 2021

One of the most exciting encounters in the ISL, the Kolkata Derby, is set to take place on Friday. The 'Boro Match' between the two fierce rivals will be held at the famed Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan are the current league leaders in the ISL with a tally of 36 points from seventeen games. They have overtaken longtime leaders Mumbai City FC after winning four matches in a row.

SC East Bengal will aim for a Kolkata Derby win in their debut ISL campaign to get some consolation. The Red and Golds have had a dismal start to their ISL journey. They are languishing in the ninth position after seventeen matches with three wins, eight draws, and six losses.

ATK Mohun Bagan thumped SC East Bengal 2-0 in their last face-off and will be the clear favorites to complete the Kolkata Derby double in ISL 2020-21. East Bengal can play spoilsport if they are able to get their combination right and can convert their chances well.

Squads to Choose From

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

SC East Bengal

Subrata Paul, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subhashish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Roy Krishna

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Raju Gaikwad, Avilash Mukherjee, Sourav Das, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal

Date: February 19, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

ATKMB vs SCEB Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Avilash Mukherjee, Narayan Das, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Carl McHugh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Bright Enobakhare, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Matti Steinmann

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Debjit Majumder (GK), Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Narayan Das, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Sourav Das, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Bright Enobakhare, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Anthony Pilkington