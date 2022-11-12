Bengaluru FC 0 - 1 East Bengal FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Bengaluru FC lost 0-1 to East Bengal FC in their fifth game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Bangalore on Friday, November 11. It was the Red and Gold Brigade's sixth game of the campaign.

Neither side has had the best of starts to the league. Bengaluru FC came into the game with four points from as many games and placed eighth in the standings. East Bengal FC, on the other hand, were placed 10th in the standings, having accumulated three points from five games.

It was a must-win game of sorts for both sides if they wanted to stay within reach of the playoff spots.

The game promised to be a cracker as both sides have a rivalry going back to their I-League days. Games featuring these two sides have been a treat to watch for spectators.

The match started with both teams taking a direct approach and searching for an early goal. East Bengal had their first shot on target of the game and looked to create better openings. The Blues from Bangalore had more of the ball but failed to register a shot on target in the first half. The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

The second half started with Bengaluru FC trying hard to score an early goal and take the lead. The Red and Gold Brigade, however, didn't sit back and defend but ventured forward in search of an elusive goal.

Cleiton Silva gave East Bengal FC the lead in the 69th minute from a Naorem Mahesh Singh pass. It was one of the easiest goals Cleiton has ever scored in his career as he just had to tap the ball into an open net.

East Bengal FC had a few more chances to increase their lead but failed to make use of the chances that came their way. Bengaluru FC were also guilty of squandering some good moves.

East Bengal FC won the game 1-0 against Bengaluru FC. The win helped The Red and Gold Brigade climb to eighth spot in the league table with six points from as many games. Bengaluru FC dropped to ninth spot with a defeat today.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#3 Bengaluru FC look like distant cousins of themselves

Roy Krishna had a poor game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Bengaluru FC have been one of the best sides in Indian football for the past few years or this decade to speak off. They have always been considered title contenders and have played like champions most of the time.

This season they changed their entire coaching set-up compared to last season and appointed British manager Simon Grayson as the head coach for the season. The Blues from Bangalore had a good start to the footballing calendar by winning the Durand Cup.

The start of the ISL 2022-23 season hasn't been good for the Blues from Bangalore. They began their campaign with a win against NorthEast United FC, but to be honest that victory was gifted to them by the referee.

Bengaluru FC have one of the most potent pairs of strikers in Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri but managed to place just one shot on target today and that too was a very poor one. Their overall play in all departments on the pitch have been poor and not up to the standards expected from Bengaluru FC.

Grayson has a lot of work to do if he wants to guide his side to the playoffs this season. The gameplay and style that Bengaluru FC have adopted this season is something that is alien to the ethos of the side.

#2 East Bengal FC won their second game of the season

Jordan had a good game in the middle of the park (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

East Bengal secured their second victory of the ISL 2022-23 season on Friday against Bengaluru FC in Bangalore. The win makes it East Bengal's best-ever start to an ISL season as they have managed to secure two victories within six games this season.

It was a tough game for the Red and Gold Brigade but they managed to keep calm and see through a slender 1-0 margin. The victory will do a world of good for Stephen Constantine's side, who lost their previous two games and were staring at a hat-trick of defeats.

Securing a victory against a side like Bengaluru FC will also highlight the strengths of East Bengal. Stephens' confidence in a fixed starting eleven is slowly starting to show results.

The workload taken by all the players today was sublime, and they limited their personal errors to a minimum. Constantine will hope his side can carry forward this performance and start keeping more clean sheets.

#1 The Naorem Mahesh Singh and Cleiton Silva show

Cleiton Silva was the man of the match today against his former side (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

It would be an injustice to point out just two players from this East Bengal FC performance, but then it wouldn't do justice to the pair of Naorem Mahesh and Cleiton Silva for the performance they showcased today.

Right from the kickoff, East Bengal FC made their intentions clear with Mahesh running down the left flank and playing it to Cleiton. Mahesh made some fabulous runs down the left flank today and also helped out Jerry in defense. Cleiton worked like a horse as he dropped deep to help out his midfielders and make runs behind the Blues from Bangalore's defense.

It was this combination that scored the crucial goal for East Bengal FC in the 69th minute. Constantine will hope that the pair can keep performing the way they did today.

It was also a very calm, composed and well-organised performance by the East Bengal defense as they didn't make any rash decisions and made sure they secured the victory.

