Bengaluru FC 0-1 Jamshedpur FC: 4 things we learned as the Red Miners move into top 4 | ISL 2020-21

Jamshedpur FC picked up a crucial win over former champions Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Monday. Stephen Eze scored the only goal of the match in the 79th minute.

With this win, Jamshedpur FC leapfrogged four positions in the points table to grab the third place. They have 13 points from 9 matches in their bag. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, slid one spot and now occupy the fourth place with 12 points from 8 matches.

Here are 4 things we learned from the match.

#4 Jamshedpur FC target Bengaluru FC's left-back Rahul Bheke

Bengaluru FC's coach Carles Cuadrat fielded Rahul Bheke, a right-footed player, in the left-back position. As he was playing in an unnatural position, Jamshedpur FC's coach Owen Coyle directed his players to target him.

Laldinliana Renthlei surged forward in the overlap and delivered some good crosses. Aitor Monroy also lobbed long balls towards Aniket Jadhav, who troubled Bheke with his pace and dribbling skills. Ultimately, it was Jadhav's cross from the right flank that Eze headed in to score the only goal.

#3 Suresh Wangjam ran the show for Bengaluru FC in the middle of the park

Bengaluru FC's Suresh Wangjam (in blue) initiates an attack against Jamshedpur FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Suresh Wangjam was left out of the starting line-up in Bengaluru FC's last match against ATK Mohun Bagan, but made his way back in the second half. Cuadrat understood his importance and decided to reward him with his place back in the starting XI.

Wangjam's burst of energy led to Bengaluru FC having a plethora of chances in the first half. In the 10th minute, he made a brilliant run from the middle and released Sunil Chhetri, only to see the skipper's shot go wide.

In the 33rd minute, Wangjam found himself in a one-on-one situation with Jamshedpur FC's goalkeeper. But he decided to lay it unselfishly for Cleiton Silva. However, the defenders came back and averted the danger.

#2 Strikers of both teams lacked firepower

The first half was packed with action, but Jamshedpur FC's lead striker Nerijus Valskis and Bengaluru FC's Kristian Opseth couldn't convert the opportunities.

Valskis was deemed offside twice as he couldn't break Bengaluru FC's high defensive line. The Lithuanian was presented with a golden opportunity in the 17th minute when he found the ball in the center of the box. But the ball got tangled between Valskis' legs and his final shot was high and wide.

Kristian Opseth was also off-color and often had to drop deep to collect balls. He was taken off in the 68th minute to make way for Deshorn Brown.

#1 Rehenesh TP rescued the day for Jamshedpur FC

Rehenesh TP made some crucial saves for Jamshedpur FC in their encounter against Bengaluru FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Jamshedpur FC collected their third clean sheet in nine matches and credit should be given to Rehenesh TP for making some top-notch saves. Bengaluru FC had more shots on target and looked threatening to score.

When Wangjam passed the ball to Cleiton in the 33rd minute, Rehenesh did well enough to come off his line and get a hand on the ball. Stephen Eze finally cleared the danger.

In the 85th minute, Rahul Bheke rose above his marker to head home a corner. But Rehenesh's reflexes to save the shot from a point-blank range kept Jamshedpur FC's lead intact.