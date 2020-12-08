Bengaluru FC 2-2 NorthEast United | Player ratings as resilient Highlanders stay unbeaten | ISL 2020-21

Match No. 21 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 (ISL) season had Bengaluru FC playing NorthEast United FC at Fatorda in Goa. Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC are two of the three teams to remain unbeaten this season.

Both teams hoped to continue their unbeaten run today as well. The game started with a bang, as NorthEast United FC took the lead in the fourth minute. The lead didn't last long as the Blues equalised in the 13th minute. The first half ended with the scoreboard reading 1-1.

The second half started with the same intensity. Bengaluru FC took the lead in the 70th minute, through super-sub Udanta Singh. NorthEast United FC equalised within eight minutes, through a Luis Machado strike.

The match ended 2-2 and both teams still remain unbeaten in the league.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for the game today.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 7: Gurpreet made some world-class saves throughout the game. His saves helped Bengaluru FC earn a point today.

Harmanjot Singh Khabra - 6: Luis Machado beat Khabra often, and he lacked in defence.

Rahul Bheke - 6.5: Rahul Bheke's long throw was the reason behind the first goal Bengaluru FC scored. He made some poor tackles, though.

Advertisement

Juanan - 6.5: He scored the equaliser for Bengaluru FC in the first half. But it was his mistake which led to NorthEast United finding the equaliser in the second half.

Ashique Kuruniyan - 7: Ashique was poor in defence as Chhara got the better of him at regular intervals. He was good in attack and kept Ashutosh Mehta focused in defence. His runs down the flank were a reason NorthEast United FC weren't able to attack too much.

Erik Paartalu - 7: Erik did a good job keeping VP Suhair in check. He was a threat for NorthEast United FC during set-pieces.

Dimas Delgado - 7.5: Dimas had the job of dictating the tempo of the game, and he did it with ease.

Suresh Wangjam - 6: Suresh was useful in keeping possession in the midfield, but lacked in the attacking third today.

Cleiton Silva - 7: Cleiton played some excellent passes, but was left wanting in front of the goal.

Deshorn Brown - 5: It was another poor performance from Deshorn Brown. He failed to link up with his teammates and wasn't useful in front of the goal.

Sunil Chhetri - 8: His goal in the last game has given Sunil Chhetri an added boost of confidence. He was excellent throughout the game today. Chhetri also got an assist as his headed pass to Udanta resulted in the second goal for Bengaluru FC.

Udanta Singh - 8: The super-sub for Carles Cuadrat worked to perfection as Udanta came on and scored his first goal of the season. This goal will help the Indian national team winger gain in confidence.

Advertisement

Francisco Gonzalez - 6: The ex-Mohun Bagan midfielder came into the game late in the second half. He had a good header in place, but Kristian Opseth failed to convert it.

Kristian Opseth - 6: The Norwegian striker looked lively after his introduction in the second half. He forced Gurmeet to make one world-class save. He had a couple of shots blocked too.

Semboi Haokip - 5: Semboi came on in the dying minutes of the game and didn't have much to do.

Gurpreet Singh made some world-class saves today (Image courtesy: ISL)

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet - 6.5: Gurmeet should have done better during the first goal which Bengaluru FC scored. He otherwise pulled off some world-class saves in the second half.

Gurmeet will be disappointed with himself for letting the ball roll under his gloves from Udanta's shot.

Ashutosh Mehta - 6: Ashique and Sunil Chhetri kept him busy during the game. He was beaten on regular intervals by both the Indian national team players. Mehta should have done better during the second goal Bengaluru FC scored.

Benjamin Lambot - 7: Lambot had another solid display at the back for NorthEast United FC. He marshalled the defence properly today.

Advertisement

Dylan Fox - 6: Fox was solid in defence as he didn't allow the likes of Brown and Chhetri much space to operate. But it was his mistake that helped Udanta score in the second half.

Gurjinder Kumar - 6.5: Gurjinder did well to keep a check on Cleiton Silva and Khabra. He couldn't help his team much in attack.

Lalrempuia Fanai - 6: Fanai started the game ahead of Apuia. Fanai failed to impress with his performance today. He looked out of position on a couple of occasions.

Khassa Camara - 7: Camara had another impressive performance in the middle for NorthEast United FC. He used his experience to counter Dimas and Erik.

Rochharzela - 7.5: Rochharzela scored in the 4th minute to give NorthEast United the early lead. Luis Machado later had the goal credited to him as he had the last touch. He played a lively game throughout the time he was on the pitch.

VP Suhair - 6.5: He worked hard to keep the Bengaluru defenders on their toes. Suhair was useful in tracking back and helping out his teammates in defence.

Kwesi Appiah - 6.5: Appiah made sure he always kept the likes of Juanan and Rahul Bheke occupied.

Luis Machado - 9: He was credited with the first goal NorthEast United scored. Machado was lucky to deflect Chhara's shot towards the goal, which gave NorthEast United FC the lead.

He chased a long ball and scored from a defensive mistake to give the Highlanders the equaliser in the 77th minute. His brace was the reason NorthEast United earned a point from the game.

Advertisement

Lalengmawia - 6: Apuia didn't start the game but replaced Fanai in the second half. Apuia had a better game than Fanai in the middle of the park.

Ninthoinganba Meetei - 6: Ninthoi replaced Chhara in the second half, but wasn't much effective during his time on the pitch.

Idrissa Sylla - 6.5: It was Sylla's run which led to NorthEast United scoring the second goal. He made Rahul Bheke follow him, which helped Machado to have a one-on-one situation with Juanan.

Britto PM - 5: Britto came on late in the game and didn't have much of an impact. He did waste a few chances for NorthEast United FC.

Provat Lakra - 5.5: Provat was brought in late by Gerard Nus to counter Udanta's pace in the left flank.